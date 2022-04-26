Validea David Dreman Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 4/26/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals.

TELEFONICA S.A. (ADR) (TEF) is a large-cap value stock in the Communications Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 76% to 83% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Telefonica, S.A. is an integrated and diversified telecommunications group operating in Europe and Latin America. The Company's services and products include Mobile business, Fixed-line telephony business and Digital services. Its segments include Telefonica Spain, Telefonica Brazil, Telefonica Germany, Telefonica United Kingdom and Telefonica Hispanoamerica (formed by the Company's operators in Argentina, Chile, Peru, Colombia, Mexico, Venezuela, Ecuador and Uruguay). These segments are engaged in activities relating to wireline, wireless, cable, data, Internet and television (TV) businesses and other digital services in accordance with each location. It offers a range of mobile and related services and products to personal and business customers. It offers traditional fixed telecommunication services, Internet and broadband multimedia services and data and business-solutions services. It offers a range of digital services, such as Internet of Things (IoT).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of TELEFONICA S.A. (ADR)

Full Guru Analysis for TEF

Full Factor Report for TEF

QUIDEL CORPORATION (QDEL) is a mid-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 71% to 83% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Quidel Corporation is primarily engaged in the development, manufacturing and marketing of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. The Company's diagnostic testing solutions are separated into four product categories: rapid immunoassay, cardiometabolic immunoassay, molecular diagnostic solutions and specialized diagnostic solutions. Its diagnostic testing solutions under various brand names, including Quidel, QuickVue, QuickVue+, QVue, Sofia, Triage, Solana, Virena, MicroVue, Lyra, FreshCells, D3, FastPoint, ReadyCells, InflammaDry, AdenoPlus, ELVIRA, ELVIS, Thyretain and Savanna. The Company sells its products directly to end-users and distributors, in each case, for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers, as well as for individual, non-professional, over-the-counter (OTC) use.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

Detailed Analysis of QUIDEL CORPORATION

Full Guru Analysis for QDEL

Full Factor Report for QDEL

WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION (WHR) is a large-cap value stock in the Appliance & Tool industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 76% to 83% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Whirlpool Corporation is a kitchen and laundry company. The Company's segments include North America, which markets and distributes home appliances and other consumer products primarily under the Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Amana, JennAir, Roper, Affresh, Swash, everydrop and Gladiato brand names primarily to retailers, distributors and builders, as well as directly to consumers; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), which markets and distributes its home appliances to retailers, distributors and directly to consumers under the Whirlpool, Indesit, Hotpoint, Bauknecht, Ignis, Maytag and Privileg brand names; Latin America, which produces markets and distributes its home appliances, small domestic appliances and other consumer products primarily under the Consul, Brastemp, Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Acros, Maytag and Eslabon de Lujo brand names, and Asia, which markets and distributes products under the Whirlpool, Maytag, KitchenAid, Ariston, Indesit, Bauknecht and Elica brand names.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: PASS LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

Detailed Analysis of WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION

Full Guru Analysis for WHR

Full Factor Report for WHR

More details on Validea's David Dreman strategy

About David Dreman: Dreman's Kemper-Dreman High Return Fund was one of the best-performing mutual funds ever, ranking as the best of 255 funds in its peer groups from 1988 to 1998, according to Lipper Analytical Services. At the time Dreman published Contrarian Investment Strategies: The Next Generation, the fund had been ranked number one in more time periods than any of the 3,175 funds in Lipper's database. In addition to managing money, Dreman is also a longtime Forbes magazine columnist.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.