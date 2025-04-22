Validea David Dreman Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 4/22/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals.

COLUMBIA BANKING SYSTEM INC (COLB) is a mid-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 64% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Columbia Banking System, Inc. is the bank holding company for Umpqua Bank (the Bank). Through the Bank, the Company provides a broad range of banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services to corporate, institutional, small business, and individual customers. The Bank offers commercial lending products, treasury management and payment solutions, deposit products, wealth management services, residential real estate loans, and consumer loans. It offers specialized loans for corporate, middle market, and small business customers, including commercial lines of credit and term loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, international trade finance, and others. It offers deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, analyzed business accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions, and certificates of deposit.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: FAIL EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: PASS

Detailed Analysis of COLUMBIA BANKING SYSTEM INC

COLB Guru Analysis

COLB Fundamental Analysis

KILROY REALTY CORP (KRC) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Real Estate Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 57% to 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Kilroy Realty Corporation is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT) active in office, life science and mixed-use property types in the United States. The Company owns, develops, acquires, and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of premier properties in Los Angeles, San Diego, the San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, and Austin. It owns its interests in all of its real estate assets through Kilroy Realty, L.P. (the Operating Partnership) and conducts substantially all of its operations through the Operating Partnership. Its stabilized portfolio of operating properties consists of approximately 123 stabilized office properties.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: PASS PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: PASS LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

Detailed Analysis of KILROY REALTY CORP

KRC Guru Analysis

KRC Fundamental Analysis

NEDBANK GROUP LTD (ADR) (NDBKY) is a mid-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 83% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Nedbank Group Limited is a South Africa-based company engaged in offering wholesale and retail banking, as well as insurance, asset management and wealth management services. The Company's segment includes Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking, Nedbank Retail and Business Banking, Nedbank Wealth, and Nedbank Africa Regions (NAR). Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking offers the full spectrum of transactional, corporate, investment banking and markets solutions. These solutions include lending products, advisory services, leverage financing, trading, and others. The Nedbank Retail and Business Banking retail product portfolio includes transactional accounts, home loans, vehicle and asset finance, cards, personal loans and investments. Nedbank Wealth provides insurance, asset management and wealth management solutions. NAR offers banking and related services across NAR for retail clients, small and medium enterprises, larger businesses and corporates, as well as institutions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: PASS

Detailed Analysis of NEDBANK GROUP LTD (ADR)

NDBKY Guru Analysis

NDBKY Fundamental Analysis

E.ON SE (ADR) (EONGY) is a large-cap value stock in the Electric Utilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 79% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: E.ON SE is a Germany-based energy company. The CompanyGs core business is divided into two segments: Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment includes power and gas distribution networks and related activities, divided into three regional markets: Germany, Sweden, and East-Central Europe/Turkey. Its main tasks are operating networks, maintenance, repairs, and network expansion, including customer connections and renewable energy integration. The Customer Solutions segment focuses on working with customers to support Europe's energy transition. It supplies power, gas, and heat, and offers solutions for energy efficiency, autonomy, and eMobility. The Company serves residential, Small and Medium enterprises (SME), commercial and industrial customers, sales partners, and public entities across locations. Energy Infrastructure Solutions also works on decarbonizing commercial customers, cities, and communities.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: PASS LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of E.ON SE (ADR)

EONGY Guru Analysis

EONGY Fundamental Analysis

BLUE OWL CAPITAL CORP (OBDC) is a mid-cap value stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 71% to 83% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on lending to United States middle-market companies. The CompanyGs investment objective is to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation by targeting investment opportunities with favorable risk-adjusted returns, including senior secured, subordinated, or mezzanine loans and equity-related instruments. Its investment strategy is intended to generate favorable returns across credit cycles with an emphasis on preserving capital. It has investments in approximately 219 portfolio companies. Its portfolio by industry includes Internet software and services, insurance, food and beverage, asset-based lending and fund finance, healthcare providers and services, healthcare technology, buildings and real estate, consumer products, manufacturing, aerospace and defense, distribution, business services, and others. It is externally managed by Blue Owl Credit Advisors LLC.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: PASS

Detailed Analysis of BLUE OWL CAPITAL CORP

OBDC Guru Analysis

OBDC Fundamental Analysis

FS KKR CAPITAL CORP (FSK) is a mid-cap value stock in the Misc. Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 71% to 83% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company. The Company is focused on providing customized credit solutions to private middle market United States companies. Its investment objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation. Its portfolio is comprised primarily of investments in senior secured loans and second lien secured loans of private middle market United States companies and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans and certain asset-based financing loans of private United States companies. It may purchase interests in loans or make other debt investments, including investments in senior secured bonds, through secondary market transactions in the over-the-counter market or directly from its target companies as primary market or directly originated investments. The Company is managed by FS/KKR Advisor, LLC.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: FAIL EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: PASS

Detailed Analysis of FS KKR CAPITAL CORP

FSK Guru Analysis

FSK Fundamental Analysis

MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORP (MAIN) is a mid-cap value stock in the Misc. Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 79% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Main Street Capital Corporation is a principal investment company primarily focused on providing customized debt and equity financing to lower middle market (LMM) companies and debt capital to middle market (Middle Market) companies. Its portfolio investments are typically made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings, refinancings and acquisitions of companies that operate in a variety of industry sectors. The Company invests primarily in secured debt investments, equity investments, warrants and other securities of LMM companies based in the United States and in secured debt investments of Middle Market companies generally headquartered in the United States. It owns several investment funds, including Main Street Mezzanine Fund, LP and Main Street Capital III, LP, (collectively the Funds), and each of their general partners. The Funds are each licensed as a Small Business Investment Company (SBIC) by the United States Small Business Administration (SBA).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: PASS

Detailed Analysis of MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORP

MAIN Guru Analysis

MAIN Fundamental Analysis

JIANGSU EXPRESSWAY CO LTD (ADR) (JEXYY) is a mid-cap value stock in the Misc. Transportation industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 64% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Jiangsu Expressway Co Ltd is a China-based company principally engaged in the investment, construction, operation and management of toll roads and bridges. The Company operates the Jiangsu section of the Shanghai-Nanjing Expressway, the Ningchang Expressway, the Zhenli Expressway, the Guangjing Expressway, the Xicheng Expressway, the Xiyi Expressway, the Zhendan Expressway, the Yanjiang Expressway, the Changyi Expressway, the Yichang Expressway and the Jiangyin Bridge. The Company also provides supporting services, including refueling, catering, shopping, advertising and accommodation services. The Company is also engaged in the sales of real estate. The Company mainly conducts its businesses within Jiangsu Province, China.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: PASS PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

Detailed Analysis of JIANGSU EXPRESSWAY CO LTD (ADR)

JEXYY Guru Analysis

JEXYY Fundamental Analysis

PVH CORP (PVH) is a mid-cap value stock in the Apparel/Accessories industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 61% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: PVH Corp. is an apparel company that designs and markets branded sportswear (casual apparel), jeanswear, intimate apparel, swimwear, handbags, accessories, footwear and other related products. Its segments include Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia-Pacific, and Licensing. Its three main businesses include Tommy Hilfiger, which consists of the Tommy Hilfiger North America and Tommy Hilfiger International segments; Calvin Klein, which consists of the Calvin Klein North America and Calvin Klein International segments; and Heritage Brands, which consists of the Heritage Brands Wholesale segment. Its operations outside North America consist of wholesale sales under its owned and licensed trademarks, and retail stores operations, and digital commerce sites under its TOMMY HILFIGER and Calvin Klein trademarks. Its licensing activities include TOMMY HILFIGER and Calvin Klein trademark licensing for a broad array of product categories and for use in certain territories.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

Detailed Analysis of PVH CORP

PVH Guru Analysis

PVH Fundamental Analysis

David Dreman Portfolio

About David Dreman: Dreman's Kemper-Dreman High Return Fund was one of the best-performing mutual funds ever, ranking as the best of 255 funds in its peer groups from 1988 to 1998, according to Lipper Analytical Services. At the time Dreman published Contrarian Investment Strategies: The Next Generation, the fund had been ranked number one in more time periods than any of the 3,175 funds in Lipper's database. In addition to managing money, Dreman is also a longtime Forbes magazine columnist.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.