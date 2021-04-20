Validea David Dreman Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 4/20/2021

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals.

BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC (ADR) (BTI) is a large-cap value stock in the Tobacco industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 63% to 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: British American Tobacco p.l.c. is a holding company. The Company is a multi-category consumer goods company that provides tobacco and nicotine products. Its Potentially Reduced-Risk Products (PRRP) include vapour, tobacco heating products (THP), modern oral products including tobacco-free nicotine pouches, as well as traditional oral products such as snus and moist snuff. Its THP includes glo, neo sticks and its hybrid products; vapour products include vype, vuse, ten motives and ViP, and modern oral includes white modern oral brands of EPOK, Lyft and Velo. The Company's segments include United States of America, Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa, Europe and North Africa, and Asia-Pacific and Middle East. The Company's international and local cigarette brands include Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: PASS PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: PASS LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

ORANGE SA (ADR) (ORAN) is a large-cap value stock in the Communications Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 71% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Orange SA is a France-based multi-service telecommunications operator. The Company operates seven segments: France, Spain, Europe, Africa & Middle East, Enterprise, International Carriers & Shared Services, Orange Bank. France includes all fixed and mobile communication services to consumers and companies as well as services for carriers. Spain covers fixed line and mobile telephony and fiber. Europe (Poland, Belgium, Luxembourg, Romania, Slovakia and Moldova) provides high-speed fixed and mobile broadband. Africa & Middle East primarily operates in the mobile markets but also provides telephony and fixed Internet services. Enterprise provides digital transformation support. International Carriers & Shared Services includes international carrier and the activities of OCS and Orange Studio in content, among others. Orange Bank provides mobile financial services. Orange SA is the parent company of the Orange group.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: PASS PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: PASS LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

VIACOMCBS INC (VIAC) is a large-cap value stock in the Broadcasting & Cable TV industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 57% to 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ViacomCBS Inc., formerly CBS Corp, is a global media and entertainment company. The Company is focused on creating premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. It operates through various brands, including CBS, Showtime Networks, Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, BET, CBS All Access, Pluto TV and Simon & Schuster, among others. It also offers production, distribution and advertising solutions for partners across five continents. BET is the primary channel of BET Networks, that provides entertainment, music, news and public affairs television programming for the African-American audience. CBS Sports brand is a broadcaster of television sports. Its Paramount Pictures brand is a producer and global distributor of filmed entertainment. Its CBS Television Studios is a supplier of programming with more than 70 series in production across broadcast and cable networks, streaming services and other platforms. Its brands also include Bellator MMA and COLORS.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: FAIL

About David Dreman: Dreman's Kemper-Dreman High Return Fund was one of the best-performing mutual funds ever, ranking as the best of 255 funds in its peer groups from 1988 to 1998, according to Lipper Analytical Services. At the time Dreman published Contrarian Investment Strategies: The Next Generation, the fund had been ranked number one in more time periods than any of the 3,175 funds in Lipper's database. In addition to managing money, Dreman is also a longtime Forbes magazine columnist.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

