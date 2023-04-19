Validea David Dreman Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 4/19/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals.

NEDBANK GROUP LTD. (ADR) (NDBKY) is a mid-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 57% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Nedbank Group Limited is a digital financial services provider. The Company's principal banking subsidiary is Nedbank Limited. It offers wholesale and retail banking, as well as insurance, asset management and wealth management services and solutions. The Company offers the solutions through its frontline clusters; Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking, which includes investment banking, global markets and treasury, commercial property finance, deposit-taking and transactional banking; Nedbank Retail and Business Banking, which includes transactional banking, card and payment solutions, lending and deposit-taking and investment products; Nedbank Wealth, which includes high-net-worth banking, wealth management, asset management and insurance, and Nedbank Africa Regions, which includes transactional banking, lending, deposit-taking and card products, and wealth management. The Company's primary market is South Africa and it also operates in five countries outside South Africa.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: FAIL EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: PASS

About David Dreman: Dreman's Kemper-Dreman High Return Fund was one of the best-performing mutual funds ever, ranking as the best of 255 funds in its peer groups from 1988 to 1998, according to Lipper Analytical Services. At the time Dreman published Contrarian Investment Strategies: The Next Generation, the fund had been ranked number one in more time periods than any of the 3,175 funds in Lipper's database. In addition to managing money, Dreman is also a longtime Forbes magazine columnist.

