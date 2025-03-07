Validea David Dreman Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 3/7/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals.

GAP INC (GAP) is a mid-cap value stock in the Retail (Apparel) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 71% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Gap, Inc. is a specialty apparel company in America. The Company offers apparel, accessories and personal care products for women, men and children. Its Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands offer clothing, accessories and lifestyle products for men, women and children. It is an omni-channel retailer, with sales to customers both in stores and online, through Company-operated and franchise stores, websites, and third-party arrangements. Its omni-channel services, including buying online pick-up in store, order-in-store, find-in-store, and ship-from-store, as well as enhanced mobile-enabled experiences, are tailored across its collection of brands. Gap includes adult apparel and accessories, GapKids, babyGap, Gap Maternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections. Banana Republic is a premium lifestyle retailer celebrating exploration and self-expression through timeless quality, versatile fabrics, and exceptionally made womenswear, menswear, and home designs.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: FAIL EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: FAIL YIELD: PASS LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: FAIL

INVESCO LTD (IVZ) is a mid-cap value stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 71% to 83% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Invesco Ltd. is an independent investment management firm. It serves the retail and institutional markets within the investment management industry in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa and Asia-Pacific in 120 countries. It offers a range of investment strategies across asset classes, investment styles, and geographies. Its asset classes include equity, fixed income, balanced, alternatives and money market. Its retail assets under management include mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, separately managed accounts, individual savings accounts, investment companies with variable capital, investment trusts, open-end mutual funds, unit investment trusts, and variable insurance funds. Its institutional assets include institutional separate accounts, private funds, open-end mutual funds, and collective trust funds. Its client base includes public and private entities, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: PASS PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: PASS

About David Dreman: Dreman's Kemper-Dreman High Return Fund was one of the best-performing mutual funds ever, ranking as the best of 255 funds in its peer groups from 1988 to 1998, according to Lipper Analytical Services. At the time Dreman published Contrarian Investment Strategies: The Next Generation, the fund had been ranked number one in more time periods than any of the 3,175 funds in Lipper's database. In addition to managing money, Dreman is also a longtime Forbes magazine columnist.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

