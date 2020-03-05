Validea David Dreman Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 3/5/2020

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals.

PENNYMAC FINANCIAL SERVICES INC (PFSI) is a mid-cap value stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 61% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. is a specialty financial services firm. The Company conducts business in three segments: production, servicing (together, production and servicing comprise its mortgage banking activities) and investment management. Production segment performs mortgage loan origination, acquisition and sale activities. Servicing segment performs mortgage loan servicing for its own account and for others, including for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT). Investment management segment represents its investment management activities, which include the activities associated with investment asset acquisitions and dispositions, such as sourcing, due diligence, negotiation and settlement; managing correspondent production activities for PMT; and managing the acquired investments for PMT. Its primary subsidiaries are: PNMAC Capital Management, LLC, PennyMac Loan Services, LLC and PNMAC Opportunity Fund Associates, LLC.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: FAIL EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: FAIL

