Validea David Dreman Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 3/29/2024

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals.

UNITED OVERSEAS BANK LTD (ADR) (UOVEY) is a large-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 79% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: United Overseas Bank Limited (UOB) is a Singapore-based bank, which operates through three segments: Group Retail (GR), Group Wholesale Banking (GWB) and Global Markets (GM). The GR segment covers individual customers, offering them a range of products and services, including deposits, insurance, card, wealth management, investment and loan products which are available across its global branch network. The GWB segment consists of corporate and institutional client segments. GWB provides customers with a broad range of products and services, including loans, trade services, cash management, capital markets solutions, advisory and treasury products. The GM segment provides a suite of treasury products and services across multi-asset classes which includes foreign exchange, interest rate, credit, commodities, equities and structured investment products. Its consumer banking business comprises of unsecured and secured lending portfolios, wealth management, and retail deposit business.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: PASS

Detailed Analysis of UNITED OVERSEAS BANK LTD (ADR)

UOVEY Guru Analysis

UOVEY Fundamental Analysis

