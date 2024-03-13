Validea David Dreman Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 3/13/2024

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals.

ALPHA METALLURGICAL RESOURCES INC (AMR) is a mid-cap value stock in the Coal industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 69% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. is a mining company with operations across Virginia and West Virginia. The Company is principally engaged in supplying metallurgical products to the steel industry. The Company extracts, processes, and markets met and thermal coal from deep and surface mines for sale to steel and coke producers, industrial customers, and electric utilities. It produces metallurgical (met) coal, which is shipped to domestic and international steel and coke producers. The Company operates in one segment: Met, which consists of approximately six active mines and two preparation plants in Virginia, 17 active mines and five preparation plants in West Virginia, as well as expenses associated with certain idled/closed mines. The Met segment operations consist of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch. It conducts mining operations only in the United States, with mines in Central Appalachia (CAPP).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

Detailed Analysis of ALPHA METALLURGICAL RESOURCES INC

AMR Guru Analysis

AMR Fundamental Analysis

