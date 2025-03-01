Validea David Dreman Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 3/1/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals.

PTC THERAPEUTICS, INC. (PTCT) is a mid-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 47% to 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: PTC Therapeutics, Inc. is a global biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines that provide benefits to patients with rare disorders. The Company has a diversified therapeutic portfolio that includes several commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including discovery, research and clinical stages, focused on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas for rare diseases relating to neurology and metabolism. It has two products, Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort), for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) a rare, life-threatening disorder. Its Upstaza, a gene therapy for the treatment of Aromatic L-Amino Decarboxylase (AADC) deficiency, a rare central nervous system (CNS) disorder. Its Tegsedi and Waylivra are for the treatment of rare diseases. Its Evrysdi, a treatment for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: PASS PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: FAIL YIELD: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

TELEFONICA SA (ADR) (TEF) is a large-cap growth stock in the Communications Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 69% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Telefonica, S.A. is an integrated and diversified telecommunications group operating in Europe and Latin America. The Company's services and products include Mobile business, Fixed-line telephony business and Digital services. Its segments include Telefonica Spain, Telefonica Brazil, Telefonica Germany, Telefonica United Kingdom and Telefonica Hispanoamerica (formed by the Company's operators in Argentina, Chile, Peru, Colombia, Mexico, Venezuela, Ecuador and Uruguay). These segments are engaged in activities relating to wireline, wireless, cable, data, Internet and television (TV) businesses and other digital services in accordance with each location. It offers a range of mobile and related services and products to personal and business customers. It offers traditional fixed telecommunication services, Internet and broadband multimedia services and data and business-solutions services. It offers a range of digital services, such as Internet of Things (IoT).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: FAIL YIELD: PASS LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: FAIL

