Validea David Dreman Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 2/6/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals.

TOTALENERGIES SE (ADR) (TTE) is a large-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 63% to 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: TotalEnergies SE is a France-based company. The Company is predominantly engaged in the business as a worldwide oil group. Its segment divisions are divided into refining and chemistry such as refining of petroleum products and manufacture of basic chemistry and of specialty chemistry, petroleum products distribution, electricity generation from combined cycle gas plants and renewable energies, gas production, trading, transport and distribution primarily includes liquefied natural gas, natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, liquefied petroleum gas and hydrocarbon operating and production. The group is also operating in trading and sea transport of crude oil and oil products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: FAIL EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: PASS LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

Detailed Analysis of TOTALENERGIES SE (ADR)

TTE Guru Analysis

TTE Fundamental Analysis

LUMEN TECHNOLOGIES INC (LUMN) is a mid-cap value stock in the Communications Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 50% to 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Lumen Technologies, Inc. is a facilities-based technology and communications company. The Company provides a range of integrated products and services to its domestic and global business customers and its domestic mass markets customers. It operates through two segments: Business segment and Mass Markets segment. Its Business segment provides its products and services under four sales channels to meet the needs of its enterprise and commercial customers. Its products and services in this segment include Dark Fiber, Edge Cloud Services, Internet Protocol (IP), Managed Security Services, Software-Defined Wide Area Networks (SD WAN), Secure Access Service Edge (SASE), Optical Services, Ethernet, VPN Data Networks, Voice Services, IT Solutions and Other Legacy Services. Its Mass Markets segment provides products and services to residential and small business customers. Its products and services in this segment include Fiber Broadband, Other Broadband and Voice and Other.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: FAIL YIELD: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of LUMEN TECHNOLOGIES INC

LUMN Guru Analysis

LUMN Fundamental Analysis

BUNGE GLOBAL SA (BG) is a mid-cap value stock in the Food Processing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 57% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Bunge Global SA is a global agribusiness and food company. The Company conducts its operations via four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. Its Agribusiness segment is an integrated, global business principally involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products. Its Agribusiness operations and assets are located in North and South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. The Refined and Specialty Oils segment includes businesses that sell vegetable oils and fats, including cooking oils, shortenings, specialty ingredients, and renewable diesel feedstocks. The Milling segment includes businesses that sell wheat flours, bakery mixes, and corn-based products. The Company also produces sugar and ethanol in Brazil through its 50% interest in BP Bunge Bioenergia, a joint venture with BP p.l.c (BP).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: FAIL YIELD: PASS LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

Detailed Analysis of BUNGE GLOBAL SA

BG Guru Analysis

BG Fundamental Analysis

David Dreman Portfolio

About David Dreman: Dreman's Kemper-Dreman High Return Fund was one of the best-performing mutual funds ever, ranking as the best of 255 funds in its peer groups from 1988 to 1998, according to Lipper Analytical Services. At the time Dreman published Contrarian Investment Strategies: The Next Generation, the fund had been ranked number one in more time periods than any of the 3,175 funds in Lipper's database. In addition to managing money, Dreman is also a longtime Forbes magazine columnist.

