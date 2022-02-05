Validea David Dreman Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 2/5/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals.

LENNAR CORPORATION (LEN) is a large-cap value stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 57% to 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Lennar Corporation is a homebuilder and an originator of residential and commercial mortgage loans. The Company is also a provider of title insurance and closing services, and a developer of multifamily rental properties. The Company's segments include Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily and Lennar other. Its Homebuilding operations is engaged in construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes as well as purchase, development and sale of residential land to third parties. The Company's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services, as well as property and casualty insurance. Its Multifamily segment is engaged in developing, construction and property management of multifamily rental properties. The Lennar Other segment is principally engaged in fund investments, which invests in technology initiatives that includes Opendoor, States Title and Notarize.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: FAIL EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

Detailed Analysis of LENNAR CORPORATION

ADIENT PLC (ADNT) is a mid-cap value stock in the Auto & Truck Parts industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 69% to 83% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Adient PLC is an automotive seating supplier. The Company's seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foam, head restraints, armrests and trim covers. The Company designs, manufactures and markets a full range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles and light trucks, including vans, pick-up trucks and sport/crossover utility vehicles. It operates in approximately 208 wholly and majority owned manufacturing or assembly facilities, with operations in 33 countries. The Company manages its business on a geographic basis and operates in three reportable segments: Americas, which is inclusive of North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa and Asia Pacific/China.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

Detailed Analysis of ADIENT PLC

About David Dreman: Dreman's Kemper-Dreman High Return Fund was one of the best-performing mutual funds ever, ranking as the best of 255 funds in its peer groups from 1988 to 1998, according to Lipper Analytical Services. At the time Dreman published Contrarian Investment Strategies: The Next Generation, the fund had been ranked number one in more time periods than any of the 3,175 funds in Lipper's database. In addition to managing money, Dreman is also a longtime Forbes magazine columnist.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

