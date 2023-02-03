Validea David Dreman Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 2/3/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals.

KILROY REALTY CORP (KRC) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Real Estate Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 57% to 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Kilroy Realty Corporation is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). It operates in office, life science and mixed-use submarkets in the United States. It owns, develops, acquires, and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of properties in Greater Los Angeles, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin, and Texas. The Company owns its interests in all of its real estate assets through Kilroy Realty, L.P. (the Operating Partnership). Its stabilized portfolio includes all of its properties with the exception of development and redevelopment properties under construction or committed for construction, lease-up properties, real estate assets held for sale and undeveloped land. It has added four development projects to its portfolio, consisting of six buildings totaling over 1,109,509 square feet of office and life science space in San Diego and South San Francisco, California and 193 residential units in Hollywood, California.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: PASS PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: FAIL YIELD: PASS LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

COREBRIDGE FINANCIAL INC (CRBG) is a large-cap value stock in the Insurance (Life) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 43% to 97% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Corebridge Financial Inc is a provider of retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States committed to helping individuals plan, save for, and achieve secure financial futures. It operates through five segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, Institutional Markets, and Corporate and Other. Individual Retirement consists of fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds. Group Retirement consists of record-keeping, plan administration and compliance services, financial planning and advisory solutions offered in-plan, along with proprietary and non-proprietary annuities, advisory and brokerage products offered out-of-plan. Life Insurance includes products in the United States including term life and universal life insurance. Institutional Markets consist of stable value wraps (SVW) products, structured settlement and pension risk transfer (PRT) annuities, corporate- and bank-owned life insurance, high net wort

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: PASS

About David Dreman: Dreman's Kemper-Dreman High Return Fund was one of the best-performing mutual funds ever, ranking as the best of 255 funds in its peer groups from 1988 to 1998, according to Lipper Analytical Services. At the time Dreman published Contrarian Investment Strategies: The Next Generation, the fund had been ranked number one in more time periods than any of the 3,175 funds in Lipper's database. In addition to managing money, Dreman is also a longtime Forbes magazine columnist.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

