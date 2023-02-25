Validea David Dreman Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 2/25/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals.

SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY COMPANY (SWN) is a mid-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 69% to 83% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Southwestern Energy Company is an independent energy company. The Company operates through two segments: Exploration and Production (E&P) and Marketing. It is engaged in the business of exploration and production of natural gas as well as associated natural gas liquids (NGLs) and oil in its core positions in the Appalachia and Haynesville natural gas basins in the United States. It is focused on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio and Louisiana. Its operations in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Ohio (Appalachia) are primarily focused on the Marcellus Shale, the Utica and the Upper Devonian unconventional natural gas and liquids reservoirs. Its operations in Louisiana (Haynesville) are focused on the Haynesville and Bossier natural gas reservoirs. It operates a fleet of drilling rigs and has leased a pressure pumping spread with a total capacity of 51,000 horsepower along with additional supporting pump down equipment.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: FAIL

