Validea David Dreman Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 2/25/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals.

MGIC INVESTMENT CORP. (MTG) is a mid-cap value stock in the Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 50% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: MGIC Investment Corporation is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services. The Company provides mortgage insurance to lenders throughout the United States and to government-sponsored entities to protect against loss from defaults on low down payment residential mortgage loans. Primary insurance provides mortgage default protection on individual loans and covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest and certain expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure or sale approved by the Company. Through certain other non-insurance subsidiaries, the Company also provides various services for the mortgage finance industry, such as contract underwriting, analysis of loan originations and portfolios, and mortgage lead generation. The Company's subsidiaries include Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corporation (MGIC) and MGIC Indemnity Corporation (MIC).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: PASS PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of MGIC INVESTMENT CORP.

E.ON SE (ADR) (EONGY) is a large-cap value stock in the Electric Utilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 71% to 83% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: E.ON SE is a Germany-based energy company. The Company's business activities are divided into four core segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, innogy and Renewables. The Energy Networks segment consists of its power and gas distribution networks and related activities. The Customer Solutions segment serves as the platform for working with its customers to shape Europe's energy transition, supplying power, gas and heat. The Innogy segment consists of the network and sales businesses, as well as the corporate functions and internal services of the innogy Group. The Renewables segment builds, operates and manages wind and solar generation assets. In addition, it has a nuclear power business in Germany, which is operated by its subsidiary PreussenElektra and is not a strategic business. The Company's customers are residential, small and medium-sized enterprises, industrial and commercial and public entities.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: FAIL EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: FAIL YIELD: PASS LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of E.ON SE (ADR)

SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED (ADR) (SUHJY) is a large-cap value stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 69% to 83% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited is an investment holding company mainly engaged in the sale of property. Along with subsidiaries, the Company operates its business through six segments: the Property Sales segment, the Property Rental segment, the Telecommunications segment, the Hotel Operation segment, the Transport Infrastructure and Logistics segment, and the Other Businesses segment. The Property sales and Property rental segments operate in Hong Kong, Mainland China and Singapore. The Telecommunications segment is involved in the provision of mobile telephone services, and data centers and information technology (IT) infrastructure business. The Transport Infrastructure and Logistics segment is involved in transport infrastructure operation and management, port business, air transport and logistics business, and the operation of department stores and supermarkets through YATA Limited.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: PASS PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: PASS LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

Detailed Analysis of SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED (ADR)

About David Dreman: Dreman's Kemper-Dreman High Return Fund was one of the best-performing mutual funds ever, ranking as the best of 255 funds in its peer groups from 1988 to 1998, according to Lipper Analytical Services. At the time Dreman published Contrarian Investment Strategies: The Next Generation, the fund had been ranked number one in more time periods than any of the 3,175 funds in Lipper's database. In addition to managing money, Dreman is also a longtime Forbes magazine columnist.

