Validea David Dreman Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 2/23/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals.

FLEX LTD (FLEX) is a mid-cap value stock in the Communications Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 57% to 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Flex Ltd. is engaged in the design, engineering, manufacturing services, and supply chain services and solutions. The Company's segments include Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The FAS segment consists of end markets, such as Communications, Enterprise and Cloud (CEC), including data infrastructure, edge infrastructure and communications infrastructure; Lifestyle, including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility and audio; and Consumer Devices, including mobile and high velocity consumer devices. The FRS segment consists of end markets, such as Automotive, including autonomous, connectivity, electrification, and smart technologies; Health Solutions, including medical devices, medical equipment and drug delivery; and Industrial, including capital equipment, industrial devices, renewable including its Nextracker business, grid edge and power systems. Its customers include technology, healthcare, automotive, and industrial companies.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: FAIL EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: FAIL YIELD: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC. (BEN) is a large-cap value stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 71% to 83% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Franklin Resources, Inc. is a holding company with subsidiaries operating under its Franklin Templeton and/or subsidiary brand names. The Company through its investment products, provides investment management and related services to retail, institutional and high-net-worth investors. Its investment products include its sponsored funds, as well as institutional and high-net-worth separate accounts, retail separately managed account programs, sub-advised products, and other investment vehicles. Its sponsored funds include registered funds (including exchange-traded funds) and unregistered funds. It provides a product mix of fixed income, equity, multi-asset, alternative and cash management asset classes and solutions that meet a variety of investment needs for investors. In addition to investment management, the Company's services include fund administration, sales and distribution, and shareholder servicing.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: FAIL EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: PASS

ORANGE SA (ADR) (ORAN) is a large-cap growth stock in the Communications Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 63% to 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Orange SA is a France-based multi-service telecommunications operator. The Company operates seven segments: France, Spain, Europe, Africa & Middle East, Enterprise, International Carriers & Shared Services, Orange Bank. France includes all fixed and mobile communication services to consumers and companies as well as services for carriers. Spain covers fixed line and mobile telephony and fiber. Europe (Poland, Belgium, Luxembourg, Romania, Slovakia and Moldova) provides high-speed fixed and mobile broadband. Africa & Middle East primarily operates in the mobile markets but also provides telephony and fixed Internet services. Enterprise provides digital transformation support. International Carriers & Shared Services includes international carrier and the activities of OCS and Orange Studio in content, among others. Orange Bank provides mobile financial services. Orange SA is the parent company of the Orange group.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: PASS PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: FAIL YIELD: PASS LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP CO., LTD. (ADR) (SHG) is a large-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 63% to 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd is a Korea-based company principally engaged in the bank business. The Company operates its business through five segments. The Bank segment offers commercial bank services. The Credit Card segment provides credit card services. The Financial Investment segment involves in the trading and consignment trading of securities. The Life Insurance segment is engaged in the life insurance business. The Other segment is involved in the asset management, facilities rental and rental business, savings banks, financial information technology (IT) services, fund general office management, debts collection and credit investigation, private equities investment, real estate investment and operation.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: PASS PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: FAIL

NRG ENERGY INC (NRG) is a mid-cap value stock in the Electric Utilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 83% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: NRG Energy, Inc. (NRG) is an integrated power company. The Company generates electricity and provide energy solutions and natural gas to residential, small business, and commercial and industrial customers through its diverse portfolio of retail brands. The Company's segments are Texas, East and West/Other. The Company's Texas segment includes all activity related to customer, plant and market operations in Texas. Its East segment include all the customer operations related to energy solutions in North America. The Company's West/Other segment include the operations of Cottonwood power plant and other solar generating assets.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: PASS LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: FAIL

MACY'S INC (M) is a mid-cap value stock in the Retail (Department & Discount) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 57% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Macy's, Inc. is an omnichannel retail company operating stores, Websites and mobile applications under three brands, such as Macy's, Bloomingdale's and bluemercury. The Company sell a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories (men's, women's and kid's), cosmetics, home furnishings and other consumer goods. Its subsidiaries provide various support functions to its retail operations. Its bank subsidiary, FDS Bank, provides certain collections, customer service and credit marketing services in credit card accounts that are owned either by Department Stores National Bank (DSNB), a subsidiary of Citibank, N.A., or FDS Bank. The other subsidiaries, which provides support functions to its retail operations include Macy's Systems and Technology, Inc. (MST), Macy's Merchandising Group, Inc. (MMG) and its subsidiary and Macy's Logistics and Operations (Macy's Logistics). The private label brands offered by the Company include Alfani, Aqua, Bar III, Belgique and many others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: FAIL YIELD: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: FAIL

About David Dreman: Dreman's Kemper-Dreman High Return Fund was one of the best-performing mutual funds ever, ranking as the best of 255 funds in its peer groups from 1988 to 1998, according to Lipper Analytical Services. At the time Dreman published Contrarian Investment Strategies: The Next Generation, the fund had been ranked number one in more time periods than any of the 3,175 funds in Lipper's database. In addition to managing money, Dreman is also a longtime Forbes magazine columnist.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

