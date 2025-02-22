Validea David Dreman Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 2/22/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals.

HF SINCLAIR CORP (DINO) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 63% to 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: HF Sinclair Corporation is an independent energy company that produces and markets light products, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel and other specialty products. It has five segments: Refining, Renewables, Marketing, Lubricants & Specialties, and Midstream. The Refining segment includes the operations of its El Dorado, Tulsa, Puget Sound, Navajo, Woods Cross, Parco and Casper Refineries and Asphalt. The Renewables segment includes the operations of the Artesia, Cheyenne and Sinclair RDUs and the Artesia PTU. The Marketing segment includes branded fuel sales. The Lubricants & Specialties segment includes the operations of its Petro-Canada Lubricants, Red Giant Oil and Sonneborn businesses in addition to specialty lubricant products produced at its Tulsa West refinery. The Midstream segment includes petroleum product and crude pipelines, terminal, tankage and loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that primarily support its refining operations.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: PASS PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: FAIL YIELD: PASS LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

F&G ANNUITIES & LIFE INC (FG) is a mid-cap value stock in the Insurance (Life) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 43% to 83% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. is a provider of insurance solutions serving retail annuity and life customers, as well as institutional clients. Through its insurance subsidiaries, it markets a portfolio of annuities, including fixed indexed annuities (FIAs) and multi-year guarantee annuities (MYGAs), pension risk transfer (PRT) solutions, as well as indexed universal life (IUL) insurance and institutional funding agreements. Its fixed indexed annuities (FIAs) allow contract owners the possibility of earning returns linked to the performance of a specified market index, predominantly the S&P 500 Index, while providing principal protection. All FIA products allow policyholders to allocate funds once a year among several different crediting strategies, including one or more index-based strategies and a traditional fixed rate strategy. Its retail annuities serve as a retirement and savings tool on which its customers rely for principal protection and predictable income streams.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: FAIL

DAIWA SECURITIES GROUP INC - ADR (DSEEY) is a large-cap value stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 71% to 83% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Daiwa Securities Group Inc is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the securities related business and other investment and financial business. The Company operates through four business segments. Retail segment is engaged in the provision of financial products and services for individuals and unlisted corporates. Wholesale segment is engaged in the global markets business, including the sale and trading of stocks, bonds and others, as well as the global investment banking business, including securities underwriting, merger and acquisition (M&A) advisory and others. Asset Management segment is engaged in the establishment and management of investment trusts, and the provision of investment advisory and management services for pension assets. Investment segment is engaged in the provision of investment recovery in existing projects, and the creation of new investment funds. The Company is also engaged in the management, banking, information and real estate leasing business.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: PASS

IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC (ADR) (IMBBY) is a large-cap value stock in the Tobacco industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 79% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Imperial Brands PLC is a fast-moving consumer goods company. The Company operates through two businesses: Tobacco & NGP and Distribution. The Tobacco & NGP business manufactures, markets, and sells tobacco and next-generation products (NGP) and tobacco and NGP-related products, including sales to (but not by) the Distribution business. The Distribution business distributes tobacco and NGP products for tobacco and NGP product manufacturers, including Imperial Brands, as well as a range of non-tobacco and NGP products and services. Its segments include Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, Australasia and Central and Eastern Europe (AAACE) and Distribution. It offers tobacco products and smoking accessories, such as Golden Virginia fine-cut tobacco, Rizla rolling paper, Backwoods cigars, oral nicotine offerings in the Nordics such as Skruf.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: PASS LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: FAIL

About David Dreman: Dreman's Kemper-Dreman High Return Fund was one of the best-performing mutual funds ever, ranking as the best of 255 funds in its peer groups from 1988 to 1998, according to Lipper Analytical Services. At the time Dreman published Contrarian Investment Strategies: The Next Generation, the fund had been ranked number one in more time periods than any of the 3,175 funds in Lipper's database. In addition to managing money, Dreman is also a longtime Forbes magazine columnist.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

