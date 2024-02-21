Validea David Dreman Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 2/21/2024

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals.

AUTONATION INC (AN) is a mid-cap value stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 61% to 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: AutoNation, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is an automotive retailer in the United States. The Company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import and Premium Luxury. Its Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Stellantis, Buick, Chevrolet Ford, and Dodge. Its Import segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured primarily by Toyota, Honda, Subaru, Volkswagen, and Nissan. Its Premium Luxury segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured primarily by Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Audi, Lexus, Jaguar, Bentley, and Land Rover. The franchises in each segment also sell used vehicles, parts and automotive repair and maintenance services, and automotive finance and insurance products. It owns and operates approximately 343 new vehicle franchises from 247 stores located in the United States, primarily in metropolitan markets in the Sunbelt region.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: FAIL YIELD: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: FAIL

About David Dreman: Dreman's Kemper-Dreman High Return Fund was one of the best-performing mutual funds ever, ranking as the best of 255 funds in its peer groups from 1988 to 1998, according to Lipper Analytical Services. At the time Dreman published Contrarian Investment Strategies: The Next Generation, the fund had been ranked number one in more time periods than any of the 3,175 funds in Lipper's database. In addition to managing money, Dreman is also a longtime Forbes magazine columnist.

