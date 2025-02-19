Validea David Dreman Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 2/19/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals.

ORIX CORP (ADR) (IX) is a large-cap value stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 71% to 83% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ORIX Corp is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the provision of diversified financial services. The Company operates through ten business segments: Corporate Sales/Maintenance Lease, Real Estate, Banking and Credit, Business Investment/Concession, Environmental Energy, Insurance, Banking and Credit, Transportation Equipment, ORIX USA, ORIX Europe, and Asia/Australia. The Corporate Sales/Maintenance Lease segment engages in the finance and commission business, and the leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, IT-related equipment. The Real Estate segment engages in the development, lease, management, facility operation and asset management of real estate. The Environmental Energy segment engages in domestic and overseas renewable energy, electric power retailing, energy saving services, solar panels and storage batteries sales, waste disposal. The Company is also engaged in the research and development, manufacture and sale of cosmetics and health foods.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: FAIL

SUNOCO LP (SUN) is a mid-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 43% to 83% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Sunoco LP is an energy infrastructure and fuel distribution master limited partnership operating in over 40 U.S. states, Puerto Rico, Europe, and Mexico. Its midstream operations include a network of approximately 14,000 miles of pipeline and over 100 terminals. Its segments include Fuel Distribution, Pipeline Systems and Terminals. The Fuel Distribution segment supplies motor fuel to independently operated dealer stations, distributors, commission agents and other consumers. The Pipeline Systems segment includes the operations of its refined products, crude oil and anhydrous ammonia pipelines, as well as other assets that are operated and managed on an integrated basis with its pipeline systems, including certain terminal and storage assets. Its Terminals segment is composed of its facilities that provide storage, handling and other services on a fee basis for refined products, crude oil, specialty chemicals, renewable fuels and other liquids.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: FAIL YIELD: PASS LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: FAIL

NOBLE CORPORATION PLC (NE) is a mid-cap value stock in the Oil Well Services & Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 63% to 83% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Noble Corporation plc is an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry. The Company owns and operates fleets in the offshore drilling industry. The Company is engaged in the contract drilling of oil and gas wells. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services with a fleet of 32 offshore drilling units, consisting of 19 floaters and 13 jackups, focused on ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling opportunities in both established and emerging regions worldwide. Its mobile offshore drilling units comprise its offshore rig fleet and operates in aglobal marketfor contract drilling services. Its customers consist primarily of large, integrated, independent and government-owned or controlled oil and gas companies throughout the world. It has a single segment, contract drilling services, which conducts drilling operations in Africa, Far East Asia, the Middle East, the North Sea, Oceania, South America, and the US Gulf of Mexico.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: PASS LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC (SIRI) is a mid-cap value stock in the Broadcasting & Cable TV industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 57% to 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Sirius XM Holdings Inc. is an audio entertainment company in North America. The Company has a portfolio of audio businesses, including its flagship subscription entertainment service SiriusXM; the ad-supported and premium music streaming services of Pandora; an expansive podcast network, and a suite of business and advertising solutions. Its segments include Sirius XM and Pandora and Off-platform. The Sirius XM segment features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels and other content, as well as podcasts and infotainment services, in the United States on a subscription fee basis. Sirius XM's packages include live, curated and certain exclusive and on-demand programming. The Pandora and Off-platform segment operates a music, comedy and podcast streaming discovery platform, offering a personalized experience for each listener wherever and whenever they want to listen, whether through mobile devices, vehicle speakers or connected devices.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: PASS PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: FAIL YIELD: PASS LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: FAIL

About David Dreman: Dreman's Kemper-Dreman High Return Fund was one of the best-performing mutual funds ever, ranking as the best of 255 funds in its peer groups from 1988 to 1998, according to Lipper Analytical Services. At the time Dreman published Contrarian Investment Strategies: The Next Generation, the fund had been ranked number one in more time periods than any of the 3,175 funds in Lipper's database. In addition to managing money, Dreman is also a longtime Forbes magazine columnist.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

