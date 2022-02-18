Validea David Dreman Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 2/18/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals.

REPSOL SA (ADR) (REPYY) is a large-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 70% to 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Repsol, S.A. (Repsol) is an integrated energy company. The Company's segments include Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation and others. The Upstream segment carries out oil and natural gas exploration and production activities, and manages its project portfolio. The Downstream segment includes covers the supply and trading of crude oil and other products; oil refining and marketing of oil products, and the production and marketing of chemicals. It owns and operates five refineries in Spain (Cartagena, A Coruna, Bilbao, Puertollano and Tarragona) with a combined distillation capacity of approximately 900 thousand barrels of oil per day. The Company operates La Pampilla refinery in Peru, which has an installed capacity of approximately 120 thousand barrels of oil per day. Its Chemicals division produces and commercializes a range of products, and its activities range from basic petrochemicals to derivatives.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: FAIL EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: PASS PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: PASS LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

Detailed Analysis of REPSOL SA (ADR)

Full Guru Analysis for REPYY

Full Factor Report for REPYY

RYDER SYSTEM, INC. (R) is a mid-cap value stock in the Rental & Leasing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 43% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ryder System, Inc. is a logistics and transportation company. The Company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment provides full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and maintenance services of trucks, tractors and trailers to customers, principally in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. The SCS segment provides integrated logistics solutions, including distribution management, dedicated transportation, transportation management, last mile and professional services in North America. The DTS segment provides turnkey transportation solutions in the United States that include dedicated vehicles, drivers, management and administrative support. Its FMS product offering includes ChoiceLease, SelectCare and Commercial Rental.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: FAIL YIELD: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

Detailed Analysis of RYDER SYSTEM, INC.

Full Guru Analysis for R

Full Factor Report for R

ENERGY TRANSFER LP (ET) is a large-cap value stock in the Natural Gas Utilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 77% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Energy Transfer LP is an energy company, which owns and operates a portfolio of energy assets in the United States. The Company's operations include natural gas midstream and intrastate transportation and storage assets; crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL) and refined product transportation and terminalling services, and acquisition and marketing activities, as well as NGL storage and fractionation services. The Company's business segments include Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USA Compression Partners, LP (USAC) and All Other Segment.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: PASS PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: PASS LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of ENERGY TRANSFER LP

Full Guru Analysis for ET

Full Factor Report for ET

AVIS BUDGET GROUP INC. (CAR) is a mid-cap value stock in the Rental & Leasing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 64% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Avis Budget Group Inc. is a provider of vehicle rental and car sharing services. The Company operates through three brands in mobility solutions, such as Avis, Budget and Zipcar, together with several other brands in their respective markets. It operates through two segments: Americas and International. It offers a variety of vehicles in its rental fleet, including luxury cars, specialty-use vehicles and light commercial vehicles. Its fleet consists primarily of vehicles from the current and immediately preceding model year. The Company maintain a single fleet of vehicles for Avis and Budget in countries where it operates both brands. It also operates the Payless and Apex brands, which operate in the value segment of the car rental industry, augmenting Its Avis, Budget and Zipcar brands.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: FAIL EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of AVIS BUDGET GROUP INC.

Full Guru Analysis for CAR

Full Factor Report for CAR

More details on Validea's David Dreman strategy

About David Dreman: Dreman's Kemper-Dreman High Return Fund was one of the best-performing mutual funds ever, ranking as the best of 255 funds in its peer groups from 1988 to 1998, according to Lipper Analytical Services. At the time Dreman published Contrarian Investment Strategies: The Next Generation, the fund had been ranked number one in more time periods than any of the 3,175 funds in Lipper's database. In addition to managing money, Dreman is also a longtime Forbes magazine columnist.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.