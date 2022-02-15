Validea David Dreman Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 2/15/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals.

UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION (X) is a mid-cap value stock in the Iron & Steel industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 69% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: United States Steel Corporation (U.S Steel) is an integrated steel producer, which is engaged in producing and selling steel products, including flat-rolled and tubular products, in North America and Europe. The Company operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe (USSE); and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Company is also engaged in other business activities consisting primarily of railroad services and real estate operations. It owns, develops, and manages real estate assets, including approximately 45,000 acres of surface rights primarily in Alabama, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota and Pennsylvania. It performs a range of applied research, development, and technical support functions at facilities in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Texas and Slovakia. It serves customers primarily in the automotive, construction, consumer (packaging and appliance), electrical, industrial equipment, and service center/distribution markets.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: PASS PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION

Full Guru Analysis for X

Full Factor Report for X

More details on Validea's David Dreman strategy

About David Dreman: Dreman's Kemper-Dreman High Return Fund was one of the best-performing mutual funds ever, ranking as the best of 255 funds in its peer groups from 1988 to 1998, according to Lipper Analytical Services. At the time Dreman published Contrarian Investment Strategies: The Next Generation, the fund had been ranked number one in more time periods than any of the 3,175 funds in Lipper's database. In addition to managing money, Dreman is also a longtime Forbes magazine columnist.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.