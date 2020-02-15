Validea David Dreman Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 2/15/2020

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals.

BARCLAYS PLC (ADR) (BCS) is a large-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 64% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Barclays PLC is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is a transatlantic consumer and wholesale bank with global reach offering products and services across personal, corporate and investment banking, credit cards and wealth management, anchored in the Company's two home markets of the United Kingdom and the United States. The Company is organized into two business divisions: the Barclays UK division (Barclays UK) and the Barclays International division (Barclays International). Barclays UK offers everyday products and services to retail customers and small- to medium-sized enterprises based in the United Kingdom. Barclays UK is the ring-fenced bank for the United Kingdom, providing transactional, lending and investment products and services to Wealth and Business Banking customers and clients. Barclays International includes the corporate and Investment Bank, and Consumer, Cards and Payments.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: PASS PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: PASS

CARNIVAL PLC (ADR) (CUK) is a large-cap value stock in the Water Transportation industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 64% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Carnival plc is a leisure travel company. The Company's segments include North America, and Europe, Australia & Asia (EAA). Its North America segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises (Princess), Holland America Line and Seabourn. Its EAA segment includes Costa Cruises (Costa), AIDA Cruises (AIDA), P&O Cruises (the United Kingdom), P&O Cruises (Australia) and Cunard. It also includes Cruise Support segment, which represents its portfolio of port destinations and private islands. In addition to its cruise operations, it owns Holland America Princess Alaska Tours, a tour company in Alaska and the Canadian Yukon. Its tour company owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars and motorcoaches. Its Carnival Cruise Line offers cruises generally from 3 to 8 days with almost all of its ships departing from 16 convenient United States home ports located along the East, Gulf and West coasts, Puerto Rico and Hawaii, as of November 30, 2016.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: FAIL EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: PASS LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

PANASONIC CORPORATION (ADR) (PCRFY) is a large-cap value stock in the Auto & Truck Parts industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 61% to 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Panasonic Corporation is engaged in the development of diverse electronics technologies and solutions. The Company operates through five segments: Appliances, Eco Solutions, AVC Networks, Automotive & Industrial Systems, and Other. The Appliances segment is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer electronics, air-conditioners, cold chain and devices. The Eco Solutions segment is engaged in development, manufacture and sale of lighting fixtures, lamps, wiring devices, solar photovoltaic systems, ventilation and air-conditioning equipment, air purifiers and nursing-care-related products. The AVC Networks segment is engaged in development, manufacture and sale of products, such as aircraft in-flight entertainment systems, personal computers, and social infrastructure systems equipment. The Automotive & Industrial Systems segment is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of automotive products, energy products, industrial devices and factory solutions.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: FAIL YIELD: PASS LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

HESS MIDSTREAM OPERATIONS LP (HESM) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Oil Well Services & Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 56% to 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Hess Midstream Operations LP, formerly Hess Midstream Partners LP, is a fee-based, midstream company. The Company owns, operates, develops and acquires a set of midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. The Company's assets are primarily located in the Bakken and Three Forks shale plays in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota (collectively referred as the Bakken). It operates its business through three segments: gathering; processing and storage; and terminaling and export. Its gathering business consists of its 20% controlling economic interest in Gathering Opco, which owns North Dakota natural gas, natural gas liquids and crude oil gathering systems. Its processing and storage business consists of its 20% controlling economic interest in the Tioga Gas Plant and its interest in the Mentor Storage Terminal. Its terminaling and export business consists of its 20% controlling economic interest in Logistics Opco.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: FAIL EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: PASS LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC (RBS) is a large-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 69% to 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (RBS) is a banking and financial services company. The Company provides a range of products and services to personal, commercial, corporate and institutional customers, through its subsidiaries, The Royal Bank of Scotland plc and National Westminster Bank Plc (NatWest), as well as through other brands, including Ulster Bank and Coutts. The Company's segments include Personal & Business Banking (PBB), Commercial & Private Banking (CPB), RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets (NWM), and Central items & other. The Company's products and services include banking and risk management, such as payments, insurance and liquidity management; personal lending, including personal loans and credit cards; deposits, such as current accounts and savings accounts; investments, such as portfolio management and unitized funds; commercial lending, including business lending, and capital markets, including rates, currencies and financing.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: PASS PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: PASS

