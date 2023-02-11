Validea David Dreman Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 2/11/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals.

APARTMENT INCOME REIT CORP (AIRC) is a mid-cap value stock in the Real Estate Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 76% to 83% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Apartment Income REIT Corp. is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on investing in United States multi-family real estate. The Company operates through two segments: Same Store and Other Real Estate. Its Same Store segment includes communities that are owned and managed by the Company and have reached a stabilized level of operations. Its Other Real Estate segment includes communities that it expects to sell or lease to a third party, but do not meet the criteria to be classified as held for sale. The Company's portfolio includes approximately 84 apartment communities with 26,410 apartment homes. Its business and assets are managed by Apartment Income REIT, L.P. (the Operating Partnership). Its stabilized multi-family properties located in in several markets in the United States, such as Boston, Philadelphia, Greater Washington, D.C., Miami, Denver, the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles and San Diego.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: PASS LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

About David Dreman: Dreman's Kemper-Dreman High Return Fund was one of the best-performing mutual funds ever, ranking as the best of 255 funds in its peer groups from 1988 to 1998, according to Lipper Analytical Services. At the time Dreman published Contrarian Investment Strategies: The Next Generation, the fund had been ranked number one in more time periods than any of the 3,175 funds in Lipper's database. In addition to managing money, Dreman is also a longtime Forbes magazine columnist.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

