Validea David Dreman Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 2/11/2021

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals.

ADVANCED INFO SERVICE PCL (ADR) (AVIFY) is a large-cap growth stock in the Communications Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 71% to 83% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited is a Thailand-based digital life service provider. The Company operates through three segments: mobile phone and call center services, mobile phone sales, as well as datanet and broadband services. The Company is engaged in the operation of a 900 megahertz (MHz) cellular telephone system as the operator, the operation of a data kit virtual circuit switch as the operator, the operation of an 1800 MHz cellular telephone system as the operator and the operation of a 2.1 gigahertz (GHz) cellular telephone system as the operator. The Company offers voice calls, mobile Internet, online gaming, social networking, online home entertainment, connectivity and digital content. The Company offers communication solution, monitoring and tracking solutions, vertical solutions, information technology (IT) solutions and marketing solutions. It offers services for government, system integrator (SI), transportation, trading and manufacturing, among others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: PASS LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of ADVANCED INFO SERVICE PCL (ADR)

BUNGE LTD (BG) is a large-cap value stock in the Food Processing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 29% to 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Bunge Limited is an agricultural business and food company. The Company operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. Its Agribusiness segment is an integrated global business involved in the purchase, storage, transport, processing and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products. Its edible oil products include packaged and bulk oils, shortenings and other products derived from the vegetable oil refining process. Its milling products segment includes the production and sale of a range of wheat flours and bakery mixes. The Company is a producer and exporter of sugar. Through the Company's operations in Argentina, it produces, blends and distributes a range of nitrogen, phosphate and potassium (NPK) fertilizers, including phosphate-based liquid and solid nitrogen fertilizers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: FAIL YIELD: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

Detailed Analysis of BUNGE LTD

