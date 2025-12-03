Validea David Dreman Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 12/3/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals.

RICOH CO LTD (ADR) (RICOY) is a mid-cap value stock in the Computer Hardware industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 61% to 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ricoh Co Ltd is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the development, production, sales, and service activities for digital services, digital products, graphic communications, industrial solutions, and others. The Company has five business segments. Digital Services segment sells imaging equipment such as office multifunction devices and printers and provides information technology (IT)-related solutions. Digital Products segment is involved in the development and production of imaging equipment such as office multifunction devices and printers, and edge devices that support digital communication. Graphic Communications segment includes the commercial printing business and the industrial printing business. Industrial Solutions segment consists of the thermal business and the industrial products business. Industrial Products segment provides precision equipment parts. The Other segment is engaged in the digital cameras, 360-degree cameras, environment and healthcare business.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: PASS PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: FAIL YIELD: PASS LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of RICOH CO LTD (ADR)

RICOY Guru Analysis

RICOY Fundamental Analysis

NOMURA HOLDINGS INC (ADR) (NMR) is a large-cap value stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 71% to 83% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Nomura Holdings Inc is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the securities, investment, and other financial services business across the world. The Company has three business segments. The Sales segment provides investment consultation services to individual clients in Japan. The Investment Management segment provides investment management services and investment solutions, including the establishment and management of investment trusts, discretionary investment services for domestic and foreign investors, fund management and administration for investment corporations and institutional investors, and silent partnership management. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the sale and trading of bonds, equity securities, derivatives, and foreign exchange, as well as investment banking services such as the bonds and securities underwriting business, merger and acquisition (M&A) business and financial advisory services. The Company operates in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia and Oceania.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: FAIL EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: PASS

Detailed Analysis of NOMURA HOLDINGS INC (ADR)

NMR Guru Analysis

NMR Fundamental Analysis

DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG (ADR) (DLAKY) is a large-cap value stock in the Airline industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 69% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Deutsche Lufthansa AG is a Germany-based aviation company, which provides passenger and cargo air transportation services worldwide. The Company's segments include Passenger Airlines, Logistics, MRO and Catering. The Passenger Airlines segment includes Lufthansa Airlines, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines and Eurowings. The Logistics segment includes the airfreight container management specialist Jettainer group, the time:matters Group, which specialises in urgent shipments, the subsidiary Heyworld, which specialises in tailored solutions for the e-commerce sector, CB Customs Broker, the customs and customs clearance specialist, and the Lufthansa Groups 50% stake in the cargo airline AeroLogic. The MRO segment, represented by the Lufthansa Technik group, is a global provider of maintenance, repair and overhaul services for civil and commercial aircraft. The Catering segment consists of traditional catering and onboard retail along with food commerce activities.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: FAIL YIELD: PASS LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

Detailed Analysis of DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG (ADR)

DLAKY Guru Analysis

DLAKY Fundamental Analysis

David Dreman Portfolio

About David Dreman: Dreman's Kemper-Dreman High Return Fund was one of the best-performing mutual funds ever, ranking as the best of 255 funds in its peer groups from 1988 to 1998, according to Lipper Analytical Services. At the time Dreman published Contrarian Investment Strategies: The Next Generation, the fund had been ranked number one in more time periods than any of the 3,175 funds in Lipper's database. In addition to managing money, Dreman is also a longtime Forbes magazine columnist.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.