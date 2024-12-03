Validea David Dreman Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 12/3/2024

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals.

CALIFORNIA RESOURCES CORP (CRC) is a mid-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 57% to 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: California Resources Corporation is an independent energy and carbon management company committed to energy transition. It produces the lowest carbon intensity oil in the United States. It is in the early stages of developing several carbon capture and storage projects in California. Its carbon management business, Carbon TerraVault, is focused on building, installing, operating, and maintaining carbon dioxide (CO2) capture equipment, transportation assets and storage facilities in California. It has operations in oil and gas basins, including San Joaquin Basin, Los Angeles Basin, Sacramento Basin, and other. It holds substantially all the working, surface and mineral interests in the Elk Hills field, which is its largest producing asset in the San Joaquin basin, and has a large ownership interest in several other oil fields located in the San Joaquin basin, including Buena Vista and Coles Levee. The Los Angeles Basin is a northwest-trending plain about 50 miles long and 20 miles wide.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

About David Dreman: Dreman's Kemper-Dreman High Return Fund was one of the best-performing mutual funds ever, ranking as the best of 255 funds in its peer groups from 1988 to 1998, according to Lipper Analytical Services. At the time Dreman published Contrarian Investment Strategies: The Next Generation, the fund had been ranked number one in more time periods than any of the 3,175 funds in Lipper's database. In addition to managing money, Dreman is also a longtime Forbes magazine columnist.

