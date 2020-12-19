Validea David Dreman Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 12/19/2020

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals.

FIRST HORIZON CORP (TENNESSEE) (FHN) is a mid-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 71% to 83% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: First Horizon Corporation, formerly First Horizon National Corporation (FHN), is a bank holding company. The Company provides financial services through its subsidiary, First Tennessee Bank National Association (the Bank). The Company has four segments: regional banking, fixed income, corporate and non-strategic. The Company's regional banking segment offers financial products and services, including traditional lending and deposit taking, to retail and commercial customers in Tennessee and other selected markets. The regional banking segment provides investments and financial planning. Its fixed income segment consists of fixed income securities sales, trading, and strategies for institutional clients in the United States and abroad. Its corporate segment consists of funds management, tax credit investment activities and gains on the extinguishment of debt, among others. The non-strategic segment offers wind-down national consumer lending activities and mortgage banking elements.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: PASS PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: PASS

COSAN LTD (USA) (CZZ) is a mid-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 71% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Cosan Limited (Cosan) is a holding company. The Company's segments include Raizen Energia, Raizen Combustiveis, COMGAS, Cosan Logistica, Lubricants and Other business. The Company's other business include other investments, in addition to the corporate activities. The Company offers Logistics services, including transportation, port loading and storage of sugar, leasing or lending of locomotives, wagons and other railway equipment, through its subsidiaries Rumo Logistica Operadora Multimodal S.A. (Rumo), logistic segment (Logistic). The Company is also engaged in production and distribution of lubricants, through its indirect subsidiaries Cosan Lubrificantes e Especialidades S.A. (Moove) and Comma Oil & Chemicals Ltd. (Comma), under the Mobil licensed trademark in Brazil, Bolivia, Uruguay and Paraguay, in addition to the European and Asian market using the Comma brand and corporate activities (Lubricants).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: PASS LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: FAIL

About David Dreman: Dreman's Kemper-Dreman High Return Fund was one of the best-performing mutual funds ever, ranking as the best of 255 funds in its peer groups from 1988 to 1998, according to Lipper Analytical Services. At the time Dreman published Contrarian Investment Strategies: The Next Generation, the fund had been ranked number one in more time periods than any of the 3,175 funds in Lipper's database. In addition to managing money, Dreman is also a longtime Forbes magazine columnist.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

