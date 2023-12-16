Validea David Dreman Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 12/16/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals.

SPARK NEW ZEALAND LTD (ADR) (SPKKY) is a mid-cap value stock in the Communications Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 57% to 83% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Spark New Zealand Limited is a New Zealand-based telecommunications and digital services company. The Company provides a range of telecommunications, information technology, media and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; Internet sports streaming services; cloud, security and service management services; entertainment; procurement and partner services and managed data, networks and services. Its segments include mobile; voice; broadband; cloud, security, and service management; procurement and partners; managed data, networks, and services; and other products. The Company's customers range from consumers and households to small businesses, not-for-profits, government, and large enterprise clients. The Company's subsidiaries include Computer Concepts Limited, Digital Island Limited, Qrious Limited, Revera Limited, Spark Finance Limited, Spark New Zealand Trading Limited, and Gen-i Australia Pty Limited, among others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: PASS LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

Detailed Analysis of SPARK NEW ZEALAND LTD (ADR)

SPKKY Guru Analysis

SPKKY Fundamental Analysis

David Dreman Portfolio

About David Dreman: Dreman's Kemper-Dreman High Return Fund was one of the best-performing mutual funds ever, ranking as the best of 255 funds in its peer groups from 1988 to 1998, according to Lipper Analytical Services. At the time Dreman published Contrarian Investment Strategies: The Next Generation, the fund had been ranked number one in more time periods than any of the 3,175 funds in Lipper's database. In addition to managing money, Dreman is also a longtime Forbes magazine columnist.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.