Validea David Dreman Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 12/15/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals.

DILLARD'S INC (DDS) is a mid-cap value stock in the Retail (Department & Discount) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 64% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Dillard's, Inc. is a retailer of fashion apparel, cosmetics and home furnishings. The Company operates through two segments: the operation of retail department stores and a general contracting construction company. It operates approximately 280 Dillard's stores, including 30 clearance centers, and an Internet store offering a selection of merchandise including fashion apparel for women, men and children, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings and other consumer goods. The Company also operates a general contracting construction company, CDI Contractors, LLC (CDI), whose business includes constructing and remodeling stores for the Company. The Company's merchandise selections include its lines of exclusive brand merchandise, such as Antonio Melani, Gianni Bini, GB, Roundtree & Yorke and Daniel Cremieux. Its retail stores are located primarily in shopping malls and open-air centers throughout the Southwest, Southeast and Midwest regions of the United States.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

TIM SA (ADR) (TIMB) is a mid-cap value stock in the Communications Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 71% to 83% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Tim SA is a Brazil-based telecommunications company that offers mobile voice and data services, broadband Internet access, value-added services and other telecommunications services and products. The Company offers a complete portfolio for individuals and corporate solutions for small, medium and large companies. In addition to traditional voice and data services, the Company offers a fixed-line broadband service, TIM Live, WTTx technology through the Ultrafibra service and IoT solutions. The Company also offers a variety of digital content and services in its package portfolio.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: PASS LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

