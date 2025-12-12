Validea David Dreman Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 12/12/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals.

AES CORP (AES) is a mid-cap value stock in the Electric Utilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 36% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The AES Corporation is an energy company. The Company operates in four segments: Renewables, Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and New Energy Technologies. The Renewables segment include solar, wind, energy storage, and hydro generation facilities. The Utilities segment includes AES Indiana, AES Ohio, and AES El Salvador regulated utilities and their generation facilities. The Energy Infrastructure segment includes natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), coal, pet coke, diesel, and oil generation facilities, and its businesses in Chile, which have a mix of generation sources, including renewables. The New Energy Technologies segment includes investments in Fluence, Uplight, Maximo and other initiatives. It has two lines of business: Generation, which owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers and Utilities that own and/or operate utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit and sell electricity to end-user customers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: FAIL YIELD: PASS LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of AES CORP

AES Guru Analysis

AES Fundamental Analysis

FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD (FRFHF) is a large-cap value stock in the Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 64% to 83% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and associated investment management. Its segments include Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life Insurance and Run-off and Non-insurance companies. The Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance segment includes North American Insurers, Global Insurers and Reinsurers and International Insurers and Reinsurers. The Life Insurance and Run-off segment includes Eurolife and Run-off. The Non-insurance companies segment includes Recipe, Sporting Life Group, Thomas Cook India, Fairfax India, MW Eat, Dexterra Group and others. Recipe franchises and/or operates restaurant brands across Canada and in select locations in the United States. Fairfax India invests in public and private equity and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses or other businesses primarily conducted in or dependent on India.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: FAIL EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD

FRFHF Guru Analysis

FRFHF Fundamental Analysis

SUNOCO LP (SUN) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 57% to 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Sunoco LP is an energy infrastructure and fuel distribution master limited partnership operating in over 32 countries and territories in North America, the Greater Caribbean, and Europe. The Company's midstream operations include a network of approximately 14,000 miles of pipeline and over 160 terminals. Its segments include Fuel Distribution, Pipeline Systems and Terminals. The Fuel Distribution segment supplies motor fuel to independently operated dealer stations, distributors, commission agents and other consumers. The Pipeline Systems segment includes the operations of its refined products, crude oil and anhydrous ammonia pipelines, as well as other assets that are operated and managed on an integrated basis with its pipeline systems, including certain terminal and storage assets. Its Terminals segment is composed of facilities that provide storage, handling and other services on a fee basis for refined products, crude oil, specialty chemicals, renewable fuels and other liquids.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: FAIL YIELD: PASS LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of SUNOCO LP

SUN Guru Analysis

SUN Fundamental Analysis

David Dreman Portfolio

About David Dreman: Dreman's Kemper-Dreman High Return Fund was one of the best-performing mutual funds ever, ranking as the best of 255 funds in its peer groups from 1988 to 1998, according to Lipper Analytical Services. At the time Dreman published Contrarian Investment Strategies: The Next Generation, the fund had been ranked number one in more time periods than any of the 3,175 funds in Lipper's database. In addition to managing money, Dreman is also a longtime Forbes magazine columnist.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.