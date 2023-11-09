Validea David Dreman Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 11/9/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals.

HONDA MOTOR CO LTD (ADR) (HMC) is a large-cap value stock in the Auto & Truck Manufacturers industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 69% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Honda Motor Co Ltd is a Japan-based company principally engaged in the motorcycle business, the automobile business, the financial service business and the life creation business. The Company operates through four business segments. The Motorcycle segment is engaged in the research and development, production and sale of motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), side-by-side vehicles and related parts. The Automobile segment is engaged in the research and development, production and sale of automobiles and related parts. The Financial Service segment is engaged in the sales financing and leasing of its products. The Life Creation and Other Products segment is engaged in the research and development, production and sale of power products and related parts.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: PASS PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: FAIL YIELD: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

Detailed Analysis of HONDA MOTOR CO LTD (ADR)

HMC Guru Analysis

HMC Fundamental Analysis

TELEFONICA S.A. (ADR) (TEF) is a large-cap value stock in the Communications Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 61% to 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Telefonica, S.A. is an integrated and diversified telecommunications group operating in Europe and Latin America. The Company's services and products include Mobile business, Fixed-line telephony business and Digital services. Its segments include Telefonica Spain, Telefonica Brazil, Telefonica Germany, Telefonica United Kingdom and Telefonica Hispanoamerica (formed by the Company's operators in Argentina, Chile, Peru, Colombia, Mexico, Venezuela, Ecuador and Uruguay). These segments are engaged in activities relating to wireline, wireless, cable, data, Internet and television (TV) businesses and other digital services in accordance with each location. It offers a range of mobile and related services and products to personal and business customers. It offers traditional fixed telecommunication services, Internet and broadband multimedia services and data and business-solutions services. It offers a range of digital services, such as Internet of Things (IoT).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: FAIL YIELD: PASS LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

Detailed Analysis of TELEFONICA S.A. (ADR)

TEF Guru Analysis

TEF Fundamental Analysis

NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD (ADR) (NSANY) is a large-cap value stock in the Auto & Truck Manufacturers industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 69% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: NISSAN MOTOR CO.,LTD. is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and parts, as well as the provision of sales financial services. The Company operates through two business segments. The Automotive segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of electric vehicles, compact cars, light cars, minivans, commercial vehicles, trucks, micro buses and other automobiles, as well as related parts. The Sales Finance segment is engaged in the sales finance business and the leasing business to support sales activities of automobile business.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: PASS PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: FAIL YIELD: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD (ADR)

NSANY Guru Analysis

NSANY Fundamental Analysis

SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LTD (ADR) (SUHJY) is a large-cap value stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 71% to 83% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited is an investment holding company mainly engaged in the sale of property. Along with subsidiaries, the Company operates its business through six segments: the Property Sales segment, the Property Rental segment, the Telecommunications segment, the Hotel Operation segment, the Transport Infrastructure and Logistics segment, and the Other Businesses segment. The Property sales and Property rental segments operate in Hong Kong, Mainland China and Singapore. The Telecommunications segment is involved in the provision of mobile telephone services, and data centers and information technology (IT) infrastructure business. The Transport Infrastructure and Logistics segment is involved in transport infrastructure operation and management, port business, air transport and logistics business, and the operation of department stores and supermarkets through YATA Limited.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: FAIL EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: PASS PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: PASS LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

Detailed Analysis of SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LTD (ADR)

SUHJY Guru Analysis

SUHJY Fundamental Analysis

COMMERZBANK AG (ADR) (CRZBY) is a large-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 57% to 83% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Commerzbank is a Germany-based international commercial bank with branches and offices in nearly 50 countries. The Bank's two business segments Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients offer a portfolio of financial services to their customers' needs. The Bank offers its sector expertise to its corporate clients in Germany and abroad and is a provider of capital market products. Its subsidiary mBank in Poland is an digital bank. The integration of Comdirect enables Commerzbank to combine the services of Germany's online banks with a personal advisory offering at local level. The Bank serves private and small-business customers nationwide and corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Polish subsidiary mBank S.A. operates in Poland, but also in the Czech Republic and Slovakia.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: PASS PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of COMMERZBANK AG (ADR)

CRZBY Guru Analysis

CRZBY Fundamental Analysis

OVINTIV INC (OVV) is a large-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 69% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ovintiv Inc. is an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The Company is focused on the development of its multi-basin portfolio of top tier oil and natural gas assets located in the United States and Canada. Its operations also include the marketing of oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas. The Company operates through three segments: USA Operations, Canadian Operations and Market Optimization. USA Operations segment includes the exploration for, development of, and production of oil, NGLs, natural gas and other related activities within the United States. Canadian Operations segment includes the exploration for, development of, and production of oil, NGLs, natural gas and other related activities within Canada. Market Optimization segment is primarily responsible for the sale of the Company's production to third-party customers and enhancing the associated netback price. The segment's activities also include third-party purchases and sales of products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of OVINTIV INC

OVV Guru Analysis

OVV Fundamental Analysis

David Dreman Portfolio

About David Dreman: Dreman's Kemper-Dreman High Return Fund was one of the best-performing mutual funds ever, ranking as the best of 255 funds in its peer groups from 1988 to 1998, according to Lipper Analytical Services. At the time Dreman published Contrarian Investment Strategies: The Next Generation, the fund had been ranked number one in more time periods than any of the 3,175 funds in Lipper's database. In addition to managing money, Dreman is also a longtime Forbes magazine columnist.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.