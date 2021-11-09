Validea David Dreman Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 11/9/2021

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals.

AXA SA (ADR) (AXAHY) is a large-cap value stock in the Insurance (Life) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 69% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: AXA SA (AXA) is a France-based holding company engaged in the business of financial protection. AXA offers a broad range of products through business segments: Life & Savings, Property & Casualty, Health, Asset Management, and Banking. Its offering covers motor, household, property and general liability insurance, banking, savings vehicles, and other investment-based products for both Personal/Individual and Commercial/Group customers, as well as health, protection, and retirement products for individual or professional customers. AXA operates in seven geographical segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International and Transversal & Central Holdings. AXA SA is the holding company of AXA Group.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: PASS PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: FAIL YIELD: PASS

Detailed Analysis of AXA SA (ADR)

Full Guru Analysis for AXAHY

Full Factor Report for AXAHY

SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP CO., LTD. (ADR) (SHG) is a large-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 70% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd is a Korea-based company principally engaged in the bank business. The Company operates its business through five segments. The Bank segment offers commercial bank services. The Credit Card segment provides credit card services. The Financial Investment segment involves in the trading and consignment trading of securities. The Life Insurance segment is engaged in the life insurance business. The Other segment is involved in the asset management, facilities rental and rental business, savings banks, financial information technology (IT) services, fund general office management, debts collection and credit investigation, private equities investment, real estate investment and operation.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: PASS PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: PASS

Detailed Analysis of SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP CO., LTD. (ADR)

Full Guru Analysis for SHG

Full Factor Report for SHG

AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC (AIG) is a large-cap value stock in the Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 61% to 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: American International Group, Inc. is a global insurance company. The Company provides a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement solutions and other financial services to customers in approximately 80 countries and jurisdictions. Its diverse offerings include products and services that help businesses and individuals protect their assets, manage risks and provide for retirement security. Its segments consist of General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. General Insurance segment consists of two operating segments: North America and International. Life and Retirement segment consists of four operating segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance and Institutional Markets. North America and International segment consist of two product categories: Commercial Lines, which consists of Liability, Financial Lines, Property and Global Specialty, and Personal Insurance, which consists of Personal Lines, and Accident and Health.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: PASS PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC

Full Guru Analysis for AIG

Full Factor Report for AIG

MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP INC (ADR) (MUFG) is a large-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 84% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. is a Japan-based financial company. The Company operates through seven business segments. The Corporate & Retail segment provides services related to finance, real estate and securities agency to domestic individuals, small and medium sized companies. The Corporate Banking segment provides financial, real estate and securities agency services to Japanese companies in Japan and overseas. The Global CIB segment provides financial services to non-Japanese companies. The Global Commercial Banking segment provides financial services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses and small and medium-sized enterprises at foreign-owned commercial banks. The Trustee segment provides asset management and asset management services. The Market segment provides clients with foreign exchange, cash and securities services, market transactions and liquidity and cash management. The Other segment is engaged in the management business.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: PASS PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: PASS

Detailed Analysis of MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP INC (ADR)

Full Guru Analysis for MUFG

Full Factor Report for MUFG

QUIDEL CORPORATION (QDEL) is a mid-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 71% to 83% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Quidel Corporation is a provider of rapid diagnostic testing solutions, cellular-based virology assays and molecular diagnostic systems. The Company is engaged in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. These diagnostic testing solutions are separated into its four product categories: rapid immunoassay, cardiometabolic immunoassay, molecular diagnostic solutions, and specialized diagnostic solutions. It sells its products directly to end users and distributors, in each case, for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers. Its diagnostic solutions aid in the detection and diagnosis of many diseases and other medical conditions, including infectious diseases, cardiovascular diseases and conditions, women's health, gastrointestinal diseases, autoimmune diseases, bone health and thyroid diseases.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

Detailed Analysis of QUIDEL CORPORATION

Full Guru Analysis for QDEL

Full Factor Report for QDEL

More details on Validea's David Dreman strategy

About David Dreman: Dreman's Kemper-Dreman High Return Fund was one of the best-performing mutual funds ever, ranking as the best of 255 funds in its peer groups from 1988 to 1998, according to Lipper Analytical Services. At the time Dreman published Contrarian Investment Strategies: The Next Generation, the fund had been ranked number one in more time periods than any of the 3,175 funds in Lipper's database. In addition to managing money, Dreman is also a longtime Forbes magazine columnist.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.