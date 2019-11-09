Validea David Dreman Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 11/9/2019

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals.

COMPANHIA SIDERURGICA NACIONAL (ADR) (SID) is a mid-cap value stock in the Misc. Fabricated Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 70% to 77% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Companhia Siderurgica Nacional is a Brazil-based company engaged in the steel industry. The Company operates throughout the entire steel production chain, from the mining of iron ore to the production and sale of a range of steel products, including coated galvanized flat steel and tinplate. The Company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics and Energy. The Steel segment focuses on the production, distribution and sale of flat steel, long steel, metallic containers and galvanized steel, with operations in Brazil, the United States, Portugal and Germany. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining. The Cement segment is responsible for the cement production, distribution and sale operations. The Logistics segment manages port terminal for containers, as well as railway networks. The Energy segment includes generation of electric power. The Company is controlled by Vicunha Acos SA.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: PASS LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: FAIL

For a full detailed analysis using NASDAQ's Guru Analysis tool, click here

ORANGE SA (ADR) (ORAN) is a large-cap growth stock in the Communications Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 64% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Orange SA is a telecommunications operator. The Company also provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The Company's segments include France, Spain, Poland, Belgium and Luxembourg, Central European countries, Africa and Middle East, Enterprise, and International Carriers & Shared Services. The Company provides consumers, businesses and other telecommunications operators with a range of services, including fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission and other value-added services, mainly in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. The Company offers fixed-line telephony, mobile telephony and Internet services in France. The Company offers fixed-line telephony, mobile telephony and Internet services in Spain. The Company offers fixed-line and mobile telephony, and Internet services in Poland. The Company operates through Mobistar and Groupama Banque SA.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EARNINGS TREND: FAIL EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: PASS PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: PASS YIELD: PASS LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: FAIL

For a full detailed analysis using NASDAQ's Guru Analysis tool, click here

GATES INDUSTRIAL CORP PLC (GTES) is a mid-cap value stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 76% to 83% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Gates Industrial Corporation plc is a manufacturer of power transmission and fluid power solutions. The Company operates its business on a product-line basis through its two reporting segments, such as power transmission and fluid power. Its power transmission segment includes elastomer drive belts and related components used transfer motion in a broad range of applications. Its fluid power segment includes hoses, tubing and fittings designed to convey hydraulic fluid at high pressures in both mobile and stationary applications, and other high-pressure and fluid transfer hoses used to convey various fluids. The Company sells its products under its Gates brand name. Its products are used in applications across various end markets including construction, agriculture, energy, automotive, transportation, general industrial, and consumer products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS MARKET CAP: PASS MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EARNINGS TREND: FAIL EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: PASS PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: PASS PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: PASS YIELD: PASS YIELD: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: FAIL

For a full detailed analysis using NASDAQ's Guru Analysis tool, click here

Since its inception, Validea's strategy based on David Dreman has returned 134.56% vs. 211.15% for the S&P 500. For more details on this strategy, click here

About David Dreman: Dreman's Kemper-Dreman High Return Fund was one of the best-performing mutual funds ever, ranking as the best of 255 funds in its peer groups from 1988 to 1998, according to Lipper Analytical Services. At the time Dreman published Contrarian Investment Strategies: The Next Generation, the fund had been ranked number one in more time periods than any of the 3,175 funds in Lipper's database. In addition to managing money, Dreman is also a longtime Forbes magazine columnist.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.