Validea David Dreman Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 11/8/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals.

RICOH CO LTD (ADR) (RICOY) is a mid-cap value stock in the Computer Hardware industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 54% to 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ricoh Co Ltd is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the development, production, sales, and service activities for digital services, digital products, graphic communications, industrial solutions, and others. The Company has five business segments. Digital Services segment sells imaging equipment such as office multifunction devices and printers and provides information technology (IT)-related solutions. Digital Products segment is involved in the development and production of imaging equipment such as office multifunction devices and printers, and edge devices that support digital communication. Graphic Communications segment includes the commercial printing business and the industrial printing business. Industrial Solutions segment consists of the thermal business and the industrial products business. Industrial Products segment provides precision equipment parts. The Other segment is engaged in the digital cameras, 360-degree cameras, environment and healthcare business.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: PASS PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: FAIL YIELD: PASS LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of RICOH CO LTD (ADR)

RICOY Guru Analysis

RICOY Fundamental Analysis

MOL MAGYAR OLAJ ES GAZIPARI NYRT - ADR (MGYOY) is a mid-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 63% to 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: MOL Magyar Olaj es Gazipari Nyrt is a Hungary-based integrated oil and gas company. The Company's core activities include the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas and gas products; the refining, storage and transportation of crude oil in retail and wholesale markets, and the importation, transportation, storage and wholesale trading of natural gas and other gas products. The Company specializes in exploration and production activities in the hydrocarbon field, such as: Upstream: Exploration and Production; Downstream; Refining and Petrochemicals; Gas midstream; Consumer services: Retail and Mobility. The Company forms a capital group with its subsidiaries, associated companies and joint ventures. It has operations in over 30 countries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: FAIL EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: PASS PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: FAIL YIELD: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

Detailed Analysis of MOL MAGYAR OLAJ ES GAZIPARI NYRT - ADR

MGYOY Guru Analysis

MGYOY Fundamental Analysis

PROMOTORA Y OPERADR D INFR SAB D CV(ADR) (PUODY) is a mid-cap value stock in the Misc. Transportation industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 57% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura SAB de CV (PINFRA) is a Mexico-based company primarily engaged in the highways operation. The Company is involved in the supervision of construction, operation and maintenance of highways, as well as production of asphalt and other supplies related to road construction. The Company's activities are divided into three business segments: Concession, Construction and Plants. The Concession division focuses on the operation of a number of toll road, bridge and multiple use port terminal concessions. The Construction division renders construction services for its new infrastructure developments and maintenance services for the concessions, which are operational. The Plants division operates asphalt plants in the metropolitan area of Mexico City, which is used to pave highways and suburban roads.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

Detailed Analysis of PROMOTORA Y OPERADR D INFR SAB D CV(ADR)

PUODY Guru Analysis

PUODY Fundamental Analysis

SUNOCO LP (SUN) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 50% to 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Sunoco LP is an energy infrastructure and fuel distribution master limited partnership operating in over 40 United States, Puerto Rico, Europe, and Mexico. Its midstream operations include a network of approximately 14,000 miles of pipeline and over 100 terminals. Its segments include Fuel Distribution, Pipeline Systems and Terminals. The Fuel Distribution segment supplies motor fuel to independently operated dealer stations, distributors, commission agents and other consumers. The Pipeline Systems segment includes the operations of its refined products, crude oil and anhydrous ammonia pipelines, as well as other assets that are operated and managed on an integrated basis with its pipeline systems, including certain terminal and storage assets. Its Terminals segment is composed of its facilities that provide storage, handling and other services on a fee basis for refined products, crude oil, specialty chemicals, renewable fuels and other liquids.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: FAIL YIELD: PASS LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of SUNOCO LP

SUN Guru Analysis

SUN Fundamental Analysis

CHORD ENERGY CORP (CHRD) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 63% to 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Chord Energy Corporation is an independent exploration and production company, which is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL) and natural gas primarily in the Williston Basin. The Companys operations are focused on the North Dakota and Montana areas of the Williston Basin, targeting the Middle Bakken and Three Forks formations, which are present across a substantial portion of its acreage. The Company has an average daily production of approximately 232,737 net barrels of oil equivalent per day (Boepd). It has approximately 9,011 (4,174.2 net) total gross productive wells, of which 4,824 gross (3,752.2 net) productive wells were operated by the Company. The Company sells its crude oil, NGL and natural gas production to refiners, marketers and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: PASS PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: FAIL YIELD: PASS LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

Detailed Analysis of CHORD ENERGY CORP

CHRD Guru Analysis

CHRD Fundamental Analysis

SOLVENTUM CORP (SOLV) is a large-cap value stock in the Healthcare Facilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 43% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Solventum Corporation is a global healthcare company developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions that leverage deep material science, data science, and digital capabilities to address critical customer needs. The Companys segments include MedSurg, Dental Solutions, and Health Information System. MedSurg is a provider of solutions including negative pressure wound therapy, advanced wound dressings, advanced skin care, I.V. site management, sterilization assurance, temperature management, surgical supplies, medical tapes and wraps, stethoscopes, medical electrodes, and medical technologies Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM). Dental Solutions is a provider of a comprehensive suite of dental and orthodontic products including brackets, aligners, and restorative cement. Health Information Systems provides healthcare systems with software solutions, including computer-assisted physician documentation, and direct-to-bill and coding automation.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

Detailed Analysis of SOLVENTUM CORP

SOLV Guru Analysis

SOLV Fundamental Analysis

About David Dreman: Dreman's Kemper-Dreman High Return Fund was one of the best-performing mutual funds ever, ranking as the best of 255 funds in its peer groups from 1988 to 1998, according to Lipper Analytical Services. At the time Dreman published Contrarian Investment Strategies: The Next Generation, the fund had been ranked number one in more time periods than any of the 3,175 funds in Lipper's database. In addition to managing money, Dreman is also a longtime Forbes magazine columnist.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

