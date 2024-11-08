Validea David Dreman Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 11/8/2024

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals.

CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS SA - ADR (EBR) is a large-cap value stock in the Electric Utilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 64% to 83% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Brazilian Electric Power Co is a Brazil-based energy company. It generates and transmits the electric power across Brazil through regional subsidiaries and numerous Special Purpose Entities (SPE). Most of the Company's installed capacity derives from low-carbon energy sources: hydro, wind, solar and nuclear. The Company's activities can be divided into four operation areas: Energy Generation, Energy Transmission, Energy Efficiency and Governmental Programs. Brazilian Electric Power Co manages three programs of the Brazilian government in the electrical energy sector: the National Electrical Energy Conservation Program, the National Program for Universalization of Access and Use of Electrical Energy and the More Light for the Amazon Program. The Company has several subsidiaries, including Companhia de Geracao e Transmissao de Energia Eletrica do Sul do Brasil Eletrobras CGT Eletrosul, Companhia Hidro Eletrica do Sao Francisco and Centrais Eletricas do Norte do Brasil SA Eletronorte.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: PASS PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

About David Dreman: Dreman's Kemper-Dreman High Return Fund was one of the best-performing mutual funds ever, ranking as the best of 255 funds in its peer groups from 1988 to 1998, according to Lipper Analytical Services. At the time Dreman published Contrarian Investment Strategies: The Next Generation, the fund had been ranked number one in more time periods than any of the 3,175 funds in Lipper's database. In addition to managing money, Dreman is also a longtime Forbes magazine columnist.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

