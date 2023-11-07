Validea David Dreman Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 11/7/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals.

AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP, INC. (AMG) is a mid-cap value stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 76% to 83% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. is a global independent investment management company. The Company is focused on investing in a diverse array of partner-owned investment firms, known as Affiliates. It offers its Affiliates growth capital, global distribution, and other strategic value-added capabilities. Its Affiliates provides a diverse range of differentiated investment strategies designed to assist institutional and wealth clients worldwide in achieving their investment objectives. Its Affiliates also provide investment management and customized investment counseling and fiduciary services to high-net-worth individuals and families and institutional clients. Its Affiliates distribute their investment services and products to institutional and wealth clients through direct sales and relationships with consultants and intermediaries around the world through their own business development capabilities. Its Affiliates manage assets for investors in over 50 countries.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: FAIL

BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE CORP (BEPC) is a mid-cap value stock in the Electric Utilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 64% to 83% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Brookfield Renewable Corp. operates renewable power platforms. The Company's portfolio consists of hydroelectric, wind, solar and storage facilities in North America, South America, Europe and Asia. The Company has approximately 31,300 megawatts of installed capacity and a development pipeline with approximately 134,400 megawatts. The Company's businesses include Renewable Power & Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, Credit and Insurance Solutions. The Company's Renewable Power & Transition business operates across five continents, managing a diverse portfolio of hydro, wind, solar, distributed energy and sustainable solutions. Its Infrastructure business owns and operates assets across the transport, data, utilities and midstream sectors. Its Private Equity business sectors include business services, infrastructure services and industrials. Its Real Estate business sectors include housing, logistics, hospitality, science & innovation, office and retail.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: PASS LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: FAIL

