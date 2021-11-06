Validea David Dreman Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 11/6/2021

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals.

QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC (DGX) is a large-cap value stock in the Healthcare Facilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 64% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Quest Diagnostics Incorporated is a provider of diagnostic information services. The Company operates under two segments: Diagnostic Information Services and Diagnostic Solutions. The Diagnostic Information Services develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, providing insights that enables a range of customers, including patients, clinicians, hospitals, integrated delivery networks (IDNs), health plans, employers, and accountable care organizations (ACOs). Its Diagnostic Solutions group includes its risk assessment services business, which offers solutions for insurers, and its healthcare information technology businesses, which offers solutions for healthcare providers. The Company's services are provided under the Quest Diagnostics brand, and other brands, such as AmeriPath, Dermpath Diagnostics, ExamOne, Quanum. It also helps in delivering diagnostic insights for COVID-19 and a range of other medical conditions for communities in South Florida.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: FAIL EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

