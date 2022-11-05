Validea David Dreman Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 11/5/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals.

MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (USA) (MFC) is a large-cap value stock in the Insurance (Life) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 76% to 83% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Manulife Financial Corporation is a financial services provider, which offers financial advice and insurance, operating as Manulife across Canada, Asia, and Europe, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States. The Company's segments include Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management (Global WAM), and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment provides insurance products and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment provides insurance products, insurance-based wealth accumulation products, and banking services in Canada and has an in-force variable annuity business. The U.S. segment provides life insurance products, insurance-based wealth accumulation products and has an in-force long-term care insurance business and an in-force annuity business. The Global WAM segment provides fee-based wealth solutions to its retail, retirement and institutional customers around the world.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: PASS

Detailed Analysis of MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (USA)

Full Guru Analysis for MFC

Full Factor Report for MFC

ENERPLUS CORP (ERF) is a mid-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 64% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Enerplus Corporation (Enerplus) is a Canada-based oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company is focused on the development of North American oil and natural gas assets. Its portfolio of operations includes a position in the Marcellus natural gas shale play (northeast Pennsylvania) and a group of oil assets under secondary and tertiary recovery in western Canada. Enerplus holds an interest in approximately 32,630 net acres in the dry gas window of the Marcellus shale in northeast Pennsylvania. This non-operated position located across Susquehanna, Bradford, Wyoming, Sullivan and Lycoming counties has an inventory of productive drilling locations. Enerplus also operates several mature oil properties in western Canada, which are being developed using both secondary and tertiary recovery techniques.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

Detailed Analysis of ENERPLUS CORP

Full Guru Analysis for ERF

Full Factor Report for ERF

ADIENT PLC (ADNT) is a mid-cap value stock in the Auto & Truck Parts industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 61% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Adient PLC is an automotive seating supplier. The Company's seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foam, head restraints, armrests and trim covers. The Company designs, manufactures and markets a full range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles and light trucks, including vans, pick-up trucks and sport/crossover utility vehicles. It operates in approximately 208 wholly and majority owned manufacturing or assembly facilities, with operations in 33 countries. The Company manages its business on a geographic basis and operates in three reportable segments: Americas, which is inclusive of North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa and Asia Pacific/China.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of ADIENT PLC

Full Guru Analysis for ADNT

Full Factor Report for ADNT

More details on Validea's David Dreman strategy

About David Dreman: Dreman's Kemper-Dreman High Return Fund was one of the best-performing mutual funds ever, ranking as the best of 255 funds in its peer groups from 1988 to 1998, according to Lipper Analytical Services. At the time Dreman published Contrarian Investment Strategies: The Next Generation, the fund had been ranked number one in more time periods than any of the 3,175 funds in Lipper's database. In addition to managing money, Dreman is also a longtime Forbes magazine columnist.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.