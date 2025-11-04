Validea David Dreman Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 11/4/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals.

FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE CORP (FMCC) is a mid-cap value stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 61% to 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation is a government-sponsored enterprise. The Company is engaged in purchasing single-family and multifamily residential mortgage loans originated by lenders. The Companys Single-Family segment provides liquidity and support to the single-family mortgage market through a variety of activities that include the purchase, securitization, and guarantee of single-family loans originated by lenders. Its Single-Family business consists of activities related to providing market liquidity by purchasing and securitizing mortgage loans and issuing guaranteed mortgage-related securities, transferring credit risk, performing loss-mitigation activities, and investing in mortgage-related and other investments. Its Multifamily segment includes the purchase, securitization, and guarantee of multifamily loans, its investments in multifamily loans and mortgage-related securities, and the management of multifamily mortgage credit risk and market risk.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: PASS PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: FAIL

About David Dreman: Dreman's Kemper-Dreman High Return Fund was one of the best-performing mutual funds ever, ranking as the best of 255 funds in its peer groups from 1988 to 1998, according to Lipper Analytical Services. At the time Dreman published Contrarian Investment Strategies: The Next Generation, the fund had been ranked number one in more time periods than any of the 3,175 funds in Lipper's database. In addition to managing money, Dreman is also a longtime Forbes magazine columnist.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

