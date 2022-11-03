Validea David Dreman Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 11/3/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals.

PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE, L.P. (PAA) is a mid-cap value stock in the Oil Well Services & Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 50% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. is a midstream service provider. It owns a network of pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage and gathering assets in key crude oil and natural gas liquids producing basins and transportation. It has two segments: Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). Crude Oil segment operations generally consists of gathering and transporting crude oil using pipelines, gathering systems, trucks and at times on barges or railcars, in addition to providing terminalling, storage and other facilities-related services utilizing its integrated assets across the United States and Canada. Its assets serve third parties and are also supported by its merchant activities. Its NGL segment operations involve natural gas processing and NGL fractionation, storage, transportation and terminalling. NGL segment is involved in gathering, fractionation, storage and/or terminalling services to third-party customers for a fee, and merchant activities that support the assets.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: FAIL YIELD: PASS LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

TURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLERI A.S. (ADR) (TKC) is a mid-cap value stock in the Communications Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 83% to 97% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engaged in establishing and operating a Global System for Mobile Communications (GSM) network in Turkey and regional states. The Company's segments include Turkcell Turkey, which includes the operations of Turkcell Superonline, Turkcell Satis ve Dagitim Hizmetleri A.S., group call center operations of Global Bilgi Pazarlama Danisma ve Cagri Servisi Hizmetleri A.S., Turktell Bilisim Servisleri A.S., Kule Hizmet ve Isletmecilik A.S., Turkcell Odeme Hizmetleri A.S. and Turkcell Gayrimenkul Hizmetleri A.S; Turkcell International, which includes the operations of Kibris Mobile Telekomunikasyon Limited Sirketi, Eastasian Consortium BV, lifecell LLC, UkrTower LLC, LLC Global Bilgi, Turkcell Europe GmbH, Lifetech LLC, Beltower LLC and Fintur Holdings BV, and Other, which comprises the information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and non-group call center operations of Turkcell Global Bilgi and Turkcell Finansman AS.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: PASS LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

RITHM CAPITAL CORP (RITM) is a mid-cap value stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 79% to 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Rithm Capital Corp., formerly New Residential Investment Corp., is a provider of capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. The Company is focused on a diverse, complementary, and adaptable portfolio of investments that includes its operating companies, mortgage servicing rights, real estate securities, and other related opportunistic investments. Its segments include Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Real Estate Securities, Properties & Residential Mortgage Loans and Mortgage Loans Receivable. Its Origination segment provides purchase and refinance loans to consumers across all channels, including direct-to-consumer, retail/joint-venture, wholesale, and correspondent lending. Its Servicing segment operates through its performing loan servicing division and a special servicing division, Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing (SMS). The performing loan servicing division services performing agency and government-insured loans.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: PASS PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: PASS

CHORD ENERGY CORP (CHRD) is a mid-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 43% to 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Chord Energy Corporation, formerly Oasis Petroleum Inc., is an independent exploration and production company. The Company has assets in the Williston Basin. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids, helping to supply the energy. It is focused primarily on organic drilling activity, both on oil plays and on the development of acquired properties. Crude in the Williston Basin is primarily produced by drilling horizontally into known hydrocarbon-bearing formations and then hydraulically stimulating the reservoir rock. The Company's crude is sold to a diverse network of refiners. The Company has four operating rigs, which covers approximately 972000 acres.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

LUMEN TECHNOLOGIES INC (LUMN) is a mid-cap value stock in the Communications Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 71% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Lumen Technologies, Inc. is an international facilities-based technology and communications company engaged primarily in providing a range of integrated services to its business and mass markets customers. The Company's segments include Mass Markets, North America (NA) Business, Europe, Middle East and Africa region (EMEA) and Asia Pacific region (APAC). The Company's product and service categories include Consumer Broadband, which includes fiber-based and lower speed DSL-based broadband services to residential customers; Small Business Group (SBG) Broadband, which includes fiber-based and lower speed digital subscriber line (DSL) -based broadband services to small businesses; Voice and Other, which include retail video services, professional services and other ancillary services, and Connect America Fund (CAF) II, which consists of Connect America Fund Phase II payments to support voice and broadband in emergency broadband benefit.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: PASS PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: PASS LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

About David Dreman: Dreman's Kemper-Dreman High Return Fund was one of the best-performing mutual funds ever, ranking as the best of 255 funds in its peer groups from 1988 to 1998, according to Lipper Analytical Services. At the time Dreman published Contrarian Investment Strategies: The Next Generation, the fund had been ranked number one in more time periods than any of the 3,175 funds in Lipper's database. In addition to managing money, Dreman is also a longtime Forbes magazine columnist.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

