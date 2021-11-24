Validea David Dreman Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 11/24/2021

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals.

DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC (DELL) is a large-cap value stock in the Computer Hardware industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 50% to 83% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Dell Technologies Inc. is a provider of information technology solutions. The Company operates through segments, such as Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG). The ISG segment enables the digital transformation of its customers through its multi-cloud and big data solutions, which are built upon a data center infrastructure. ISG solutions are built for multi-cloud environments and are enhanced to run cloud native workloads in both public and private clouds, as well as traditional on-premise workloads. The CSG segment includes hardware and peripherals, as well as third-party software and peripherals. CSG also offers attached software, peripherals, and services, including support and deployment, configuration, and extended warranty services. Its other businesses consist of product and service including Secureworks, Virtustream, and Boomi.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: FAIL

About David Dreman: Dreman's Kemper-Dreman High Return Fund was one of the best-performing mutual funds ever, ranking as the best of 255 funds in its peer groups from 1988 to 1998, according to Lipper Analytical Services. At the time Dreman published Contrarian Investment Strategies: The Next Generation, the fund had been ranked number one in more time periods than any of the 3,175 funds in Lipper's database. In addition to managing money, Dreman is also a longtime Forbes magazine columnist.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

