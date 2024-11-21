Validea David Dreman Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 11/21/2024

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals.

SSE PLC - ADR (SSEZY) is a large-cap value stock in the Electric Utilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 64% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: SSE plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is focused on regulated electricity networks and renewables. The Company develops, owns and operates low-carbon infrastructure to support the zero-carbon transition. This includes onshore and offshore wind farms, hydro schemes, electricity transmission and distribution networks, flexible power stations, carbon capture and hydrogen storage, solar, and battery storage, as well as providing energy products and services for businesses and other customers. Its segments include SSEN Transmission, SSEN Distribution, SSE Renewables, SSE Thermal, Gas Storage, GB Business Energy, SSE Airtricity, SSE Enterprise, and SSE Energy Markets. SSEN Transmission owns, operates and develops the high voltage electricity transmission system in the North of Scotland and its islands. SSEN Distribution is responsible for maintaining the electricity distribution networks supplying homes and businesses across central southern England and the North of Scotland.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: FAIL EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: PASS LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

Detailed Analysis of SSE PLC - ADR

SSEZY Guru Analysis

SSEZY Fundamental Analysis

QXO INC (QXO) is a mid-cap value stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 63% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: QXO, Inc. provides technology solutions, primarily to clients in the manufacturing, distribution and service sectors. It offers consulting and professional services, such as specialized programming, training and technical support, and develops proprietary software. As a value-added reseller of business application software, it offers solutions for accounting, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, business intelligence and other applications. Additionally, it develops and publishes its own proprietary software. Its technologies provide secure cloud hosting, infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS), managed cloud and information technology services, business technology consulting, custom software development, human capital management, and e-commerce consulting. Its managed network services provide its customers with infrastructure management and robust technology stack support for their entire application ecosystem.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

Detailed Analysis of QXO INC

QXO Guru Analysis

QXO Fundamental Analysis

David Dreman Portfolio

About David Dreman: Dreman's Kemper-Dreman High Return Fund was one of the best-performing mutual funds ever, ranking as the best of 255 funds in its peer groups from 1988 to 1998, according to Lipper Analytical Services. At the time Dreman published Contrarian Investment Strategies: The Next Generation, the fund had been ranked number one in more time periods than any of the 3,175 funds in Lipper's database. In addition to managing money, Dreman is also a longtime Forbes magazine columnist.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.