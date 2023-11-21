Validea David Dreman Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 11/21/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals.

MOL MAGYAR OLAJES GAZIPARI NYRT - ADR (MGYOY) is a mid-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 64% to 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: MOL Magyar Olajes Gazipari Nyrt, formerly known as MOL Plc, is a Hungary-based company active in the oil and gas industry. Its core activities include exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas and gas products; refining, transportation, storage and distribution of crude oil products at both retail and wholesale; transmission of natural gas; and production and sales of petrochemical product, such as gasoline, bitumen, olefin and polymer products, among others. Its business is divided into three divisions: Downstream, operating refineries, petrochemical plants, and filling station network supplied by logistics system; Upstream, comprising exploration and production assets; and Gas Midstream, engaged in gas transmission, storage and trading business. The Company forms a capital group with its subsidiaries, associated companies and joint ventures. It operates in around 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia. It operates ENI Romania as a wholly owned subsidiary.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: FAIL EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: PASS PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: FAIL YIELD: PASS LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

BLUE OWL CAPITAL CORP (OBDC) is a mid-cap value stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 64% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Blue Owl Capital Corporation, formerly Owl Rock Capital Corporation, is a specialty finance and business development company. The Company provides direct lending solutions to United States middle-market companies. Its investment objective is to generate current income, and to a lesser extent, capital appreciation by targeting investment opportunities with favorable risk-adjusted returns, including senior secured, subordinated or mezzanine loans and equity-related instruments. Its portfolio by asset type includes first lien senior secured, second lien senior secured, common equity, preferred equity, unsecured debt and investment funds and vehicles. Its portfolio by industry includes Internet software and services, insurance, food and beverage, manufacturing, asset-based lending and fund finance, healthcare providers and services, healthcare technology, financial services, distribution, consumer products and others. It is managed by Blue Owl Credit Advisors LLC.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: PASS

ENERGY OF MINAS GERAIS CO - ADR (CIG) is a mid-cap value stock in the Electric Utilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 76% to 83% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais CEMIG is a Brazil-based holding company engaged in the energy sector. The Company, through its interests in subsidiaries or jointly controlled entities, is engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. The Generation division consists of the operation of hydroelectric plants, wind farms and photovoltaic plant. The electric power transmission business consists of transporting power from the facilities where it is generated to points of consumption, distribution networks and Free Consumers. Its distribution operation consists of transfers of electricity from distribution substations to final consumers. In addition, the Firm is also engaged in the natural gas distribution throughout the territory of the state of Minas Gerais.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

About David Dreman: Dreman's Kemper-Dreman High Return Fund was one of the best-performing mutual funds ever, ranking as the best of 255 funds in its peer groups from 1988 to 1998, according to Lipper Analytical Services. At the time Dreman published Contrarian Investment Strategies: The Next Generation, the fund had been ranked number one in more time periods than any of the 3,175 funds in Lipper's database. In addition to managing money, Dreman is also a longtime Forbes magazine columnist.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

