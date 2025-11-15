Validea David Dreman Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 11/15/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals.

BARCLAYS PLC (ADR) (BCS) is a large-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 57% to 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Barclays PLC is a diversified bank with five divisions comprising Barclays UK, Barclays UK Corporate Bank, Barclays Private Bank and Wealth Management, Barclays Investment Bank and Barclays US Consumer Bank. The Barclays UK division represents businesses that sit within the United Kingdom ring-fenced bank, Barclays Bank UK PLC and its subsidiaries, and comprises Personal Banking, UK Business Banking and Barclaycard Consumer UK. The Barclays UK Corporate Bank division offers lending, trade and working capital, liquidity, payments, and FX solutions for corporate clients. Barclays Private Bank and Wealth Management division comprises the Private Bank, Wealth Management, and Investments businesses. Barclays Investment Bank division incorporates the Global Markets, Investment Banking, and International Corporate Banking businesses. Barclays US Consumer Bank division represents the United States credit card business, focused on the partnership market, as well as an online deposit franchise.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: PASS PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: FAIL YIELD: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of BARCLAYS PLC (ADR)

SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP CO LTD (ADR) (SHG) is a large-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 69% to 77% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd is a Korea-based company principally engaged in the bank business. The Company operates its business through five segments. The Bank segment offers commercial bank services. The Credit Card segment provides credit card services. The Financial Investment segment involves in the trading and consignment trading of securities. The Life Insurance segment is engaged in the life insurance business. The Other segment is involved in the asset management, facilities rental and rental business, savings banks, financial information technology (IT) services, fund general office management, debts collection and credit investigation, private equities investment, real estate investment and operation.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: PASS PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP CO LTD (ADR)

AGEAS SA - ADR (AGESY) is a large-cap value stock in the Insurance (Miscellaneous) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 71% to 83% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ageas SA is a Belgium-based international insurance company. The Company's business segments include Belgium; Europe (excluding Belgium); Asia; Reinsurance; and General account. The Belgian insurance activities operate under the name of AG Insurance. The Company's business in the United Kingdom is a national provider of Nonlife insurance solutions. The Company's Europe segment consists of the insurance activities of the Company in Europe, excluding Belgium and the United Kingdom. The Company operates in a number of countries in Asia with its regional office and the fully owned subsidiary both based in Hong Kong. The Reinsurance segment operates through Intreas NV a subsidiary from the Company, which works as an internal reinsurance. The General Account comprises activities not related to the core Insurance business, such as group finance and other holding activities.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: FAIL EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: PASS

Detailed Analysis of AGEAS SA - ADR

David Dreman Portfolio

About David Dreman: Dreman's Kemper-Dreman High Return Fund was one of the best-performing mutual funds ever, ranking as the best of 255 funds in its peer groups from 1988 to 1998, according to Lipper Analytical Services. At the time Dreman published Contrarian Investment Strategies: The Next Generation, the fund had been ranked number one in more time periods than any of the 3,175 funds in Lipper's database. In addition to managing money, Dreman is also a longtime Forbes magazine columnist.

