Validea David Dreman Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 11/13/2020

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals.

MILLICOM INTERNATIONAL CELLULAR SA (USA) (TIGO) is a mid-cap stock in the Communications Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 54% to 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Millicom International Cellular S.A. is a Luxembourg-based international digital telecommunications and media company. It provides a wide range of fixed and mobile communications services, cable and satellite television, mobile financial services and local content, such as music and sports, to both private and business customers through its consumer brand TIGO. The Company's segments include Latin America, which focuses on mobile and cable services; and Africa, which covers mobile services with a focus on business to business customers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: FAIL YIELD: PASS LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of MILLICOM INTERNATIONAL CELLULAR SA (USA)

MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (USA) (MFC) is a large-cap value stock in the Insurance (Life) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 79% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Manulife Financial Corporation is a holding company of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company (MLI), a Canadian life insurance company. The Company operates as a financial services company with principal operations in Asia, Canada and the United States. The Company operates as Manulife in Canada and Asia, and as John Hancock in the United States. The Company's segments include Asia, Canada, U.S., Global WAM, and Corporate and Other. The product and service offerings under its segments include Wealth and asset management businesses (Global WAM), and Insurance and annuity products (Asia, Canada and the U.S.). Wealth and asset management businesses include mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services. Insurance and annuity products include a variety of individual life insurance, individual and group long-term care insurance and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: PASS PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: PASS

Detailed Analysis of MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (USA)

