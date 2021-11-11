Validea David Dreman Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 11/11/2021

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals.

SASOL LIMITED (ADR) (SSL) is a large-cap growth stock in the Chemical Manufacturing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 63% to 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Sasol Limited is an international integrated chemicals and energy company. The Company develops and commercializes technologies, and builds and operates facilities to produce a range of product streams, including liquid fuels, chemicals and low-carbon electricity. The Company's operating business units include Mining and, Exploration and Production International. Its Strategic Business Units are energy, base chemicals, performance chemicals and group functions. The Company's regional operating hubs include Southern Africa Operations and International Operations. The Company operates approximately six coal mines that supply feedstock for its Secunda (Sasol Synfuels) and Sasolburg (Sasolburg Operations) complexes in South Africa. It offers market ready fuels and oils, such as bitumen; industrial heating fuels; naphtha and illuminating paraffin transport fuels; automotive lubricants; industrial lubricants; greases; cleansers and degreasers; automotive fuels, and burner fuels.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: PASS PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: FAIL YIELD: PASS LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

Detailed Analysis of SASOL LIMITED (ADR)

Full Guru Analysis for SSL

Full Factor Report for SSL

CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD (USA) (CNQ) is a large-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas - Integrated industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 64% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Canadian Natural Resources Limited is an independent crude oil and natural gas exploration, development and production company. The Company's exploration and production operations are focused in North America, mainly in Western Canada; the United Kingdom (UK) portion of the North Sea; and Cote d'Ivoire and South Africa in Offshore Africa. The Company's exploration and production activities are conducted in three geographic segments: North America, North Sea and Offshore Africa. The Oil Sands Mining and Upgrading segment produces synthetic crude oil through bitumen mining and upgrading operations at Horizon Oil Sands and through its direct and indirect interest in Athabasca Oil Sands Project. Within Western Canada, in the Midstream and Refining segment, the Company's activities include pipeline operations, an electricity co-generation system and an investment in the North West Redwater Partnership, a general partnership formed to upgrade and refine bitumen in the Province of Alberta.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: PASS LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

Detailed Analysis of CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD (USA)

Full Guru Analysis for CNQ

Full Factor Report for CNQ

ORANGE SA (ADR) (ORAN) is a large-cap growth stock in the Communications Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 63% to 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Orange SA is a France-based multi-service telecommunications operator. The Company operates seven segments: France, Spain, Europe, Africa & Middle East, Enterprise, International Carriers & Shared Services, Orange Bank. France includes all fixed and mobile communication services to consumers and companies as well as services for carriers. Spain covers fixed line and mobile telephony and fiber. Europe (Poland, Belgium, Luxembourg, Romania, Slovakia and Moldova) provides high-speed fixed and mobile broadband. Africa & Middle East primarily operates in the mobile markets but also provides telephony and fixed Internet services. Enterprise provides digital transformation support. International Carriers & Shared Services includes international carrier and the activities of OCS and Orange Studio in content, among others. Orange Bank provides mobile financial services. Orange SA is the parent company of the Orange group.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: PASS PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: FAIL YIELD: PASS LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

Detailed Analysis of ORANGE SA (ADR)

Full Guru Analysis for ORAN

Full Factor Report for ORAN

WESTERN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP (WES) is a mid-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 83% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Western Midstream Partners, LP (WES) owns, develops, and operates midstream assets. WES is engaged in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural-gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water for its customers. The Company's midstream assets are located in Texas, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Wyoming, and Pennsylvania. The Company owns and operates gathering systems, including five water disposal systems, treating facilities, and natural-gas processing plants/trains, two natural gas liquids (NGLs) pipelines, five natural-gas pipelines, and three crude oil pipelines. In addition, the Company holds interests in three non-operated gathering systems, two operated gathering systems, three operated treating facilities, three operated natural gas processing plants/trains and one crude oil pipeline.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: PASS LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of WESTERN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP

Full Guru Analysis for WES

Full Factor Report for WES

AERCAP HOLDINGS N.V. (AER) is a mid-cap value stock in the Rental & Leasing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 50% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: AerCap Holdings N.V. is an independent aircraft leasing company. The Company focuses on acquiring in-demand aircraft, funding them, hedging interest rate risk and using its platform to deploy these assets. It operates its business on a global basis, leasing aircraft to customers in various geographical regions. The Company is engaged in leasing, financing, sales and management of commercial aircraft and engines. It owns approximately 1,334 aircrafts. Its owned and managed aircraft were leased to approximately 200 customers in approximately 80 countries. It categorizes its aircraft services into aircraft asset management, administrative services and cash management services. The Company provides aircraft asset management and corporate services to securitization vehicles, joint ventures and other third parties.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: PASS PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of AERCAP HOLDINGS N.V.

Full Guru Analysis for AER

Full Factor Report for AER

More details on Validea's David Dreman strategy

About David Dreman: Dreman's Kemper-Dreman High Return Fund was one of the best-performing mutual funds ever, ranking as the best of 255 funds in its peer groups from 1988 to 1998, according to Lipper Analytical Services. At the time Dreman published Contrarian Investment Strategies: The Next Generation, the fund had been ranked number one in more time periods than any of the 3,175 funds in Lipper's database. In addition to managing money, Dreman is also a longtime Forbes magazine columnist.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.