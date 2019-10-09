Validea David Dreman Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 10/9/2019

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals.

ANTERO MIDSTREAM CORP (AM) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Oil Well Services & Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 71% to 83% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Antero Midstream Corp, formerly Antero Midstream GP LP, owns, operates and develops midstream energy infrastructure. The Company's segments include gathering and processing and water handling and treatment. The gathering and processing segment consist of long-term, fee-based activities including low-pressure gathering, compression, high-pressure gathering, processing, fractionation, and condensate gathering. The Company's water handling and treatment segment consists of long-term fee based activities including fresh water delivery used in completion activity, and water handling services. The Company's assets are located both in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale in northwest West Virginia and in the core of the Utica Shale in southern Ohio.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: PASS PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: PASS LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

For a full detailed analysis using NASDAQ's Guru Analysis tool, click here

PARSLEY ENERGY INC (PE) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Oil & Gas - Integrated industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 57% to 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Parsley Energy, Inc. is a holding company. The Company is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company focuses on the acquisition, development and exploitation of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The Permian Basin is located in West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico and includes three primary sub-areas: the Midland Basin, the Central Basin Platform and the Delaware Basin. The Company's properties are primarily located in the Midland and Delaware Basins, where it focuses on horizontal development drilling and target various stacked pay intervals in the Spraberry, Wolfcamp, Upper Pennsylvanian (Cline) and Atoka shales. As of December 31, 2016, it had an average working interest of 87% in 166 gross (146.7 net) horizontal wells, of which 151 gross (132.4 net) are in the Midland Basin. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated seven horizontal rigs and three vertical drilling rigs.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: FAIL P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: PASS PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: PASS PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: PASS YIELD: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

For a full detailed analysis using NASDAQ's Guru Analysis tool, click here

LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV (LYB) is a large-cap value stock in the Chemical Manufacturing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 64% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: LyondellBasell Industries N.V. is a plastics, chemicals and refining company. The Company operates through its Advanced Polymer Solutions segment. It produces olefins and polyethylene (PE) and polypropylene (PP), high density polyethylene (HDPE), low density polyethylene (LDPE) and linear low density polyethylene (LLDPE). It produces PP homopolymers, PP impact copolymers and PP random copolymers. PP compounds are produced from blends of polyolefins and additives and are sold to the automotive and home appliances industries. Its engineered composites are lightweight, materials that are used in infrastructure, aerospace and automotive applications such as headlamps. It also manufactures powders, which is a specialty particle materials used in coatings, rotational molding, toll compounding and other technical applications. Masterbatches is a coloring and additive materials used in the production of paper, paint and plastic goods around the world.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS MARKET CAP: PASS MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: FAIL P/E RATIO: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: PASS PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: PASS YIELD: FAIL YIELD: PASS LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: FAIL

For a full detailed analysis using NASDAQ's Guru Analysis tool, click here

Since its inception, Validea's strategy based on David Dreman has returned 111.58% vs. 191.03% for the S&P 500. For more details on this strategy, click here

About David Dreman: Dreman's Kemper-Dreman High Return Fund was one of the best-performing mutual funds ever, ranking as the best of 255 funds in its peer groups from 1988 to 1998, according to Lipper Analytical Services. At the time Dreman published Contrarian Investment Strategies: The Next Generation, the fund had been ranked number one in more time periods than any of the 3,175 funds in Lipper's database. In addition to managing money, Dreman is also a longtime Forbes magazine columnist.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.