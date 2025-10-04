Validea David Dreman Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 10/4/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals.

NOMURA HOLDINGS INC (ADR) (NMR) is a large-cap value stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 71% to 83% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Nomura Holdings Inc is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the securities, investment, and other financial services business across the world. The Company has three business segments. The Sales segment provides investment consultation services to individual clients in Japan. The Investment Management segment provides investment management services and investment solutions, including the establishment and management of investment trusts, discretionary investment services for domestic and foreign investors, fund management and administration for investment corporations and institutional investors, and silent partnership management. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the sale and trading of bonds, equity securities, derivatives, and foreign exchange, as well as investment banking services such as the bonds and securities underwriting business, merger and acquisition (M&A) business and financial advisory services. The Company operates in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia and Oceania.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: PASS PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: PASS

