Validea David Dreman Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 10/4/2019

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals.

TCF FINANCIAL CORP (TCF) is a mid-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 64% to 83% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: TCF Financial Corporation, formerly Chemical Financial Corporation, is a financial holding company. The Company operates in the commercial banking segment. The Company, through its subsidiary bank, Chemical Bank, offers banking and fiduciary products and services. These products and services include business and personal checking accounts, savings and individual retirement accounts, time deposit instruments, residential and commercial real estate financing, commercial lending, consumer financing, access to insurance and investment products, corporate and personal wealth management services, and other banking services. As of December 31, 2016, the Corporation and Chemical Bank served these markets through 249 banking offices. In addition to the banking offices, Chemical Bank operated eight loan production offices and over 272 automated teller machines, both on- and off-bank premises, as of December 31, 2016. Its loan portfolio includes commercial and real estate construction.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: PASS PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: PASS

For a full detailed analysis using NASDAQ's Guru Analysis tool, click here

ASSOCIATED BANC CORP (ASB) is a mid-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 57% to 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Associated Banc-Corp is a bank holding company. The Company, through its banking subsidiary Associated Bank, National Association (the Bank) and various nonbanking subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and non-banking products and services to individuals. The Company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services. The Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment consists of lending and deposit solutions to businesses, developers, not-for-profits, municipalities and financial institutions. The Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment consists of lending and deposit solutions to businesses, developers, not-for-profits, municipalities and financial institutions. The Risk Management and Shared Services segment includes Corporate Risk Management, Credit Administration, Finance, Treasury, Operations and Technology, which are shared functions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EARNINGS TREND: FAIL EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: PASS PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: PASS YIELD: FAIL

For a full detailed analysis using NASDAQ's Guru Analysis tool, click here

COMPANHIA ENERGETICA DE MINAS GERS CEMIG (CIG) is a mid-cap value stock in the Electric Utilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 83% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais-CEMIG is a holding company that is engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. The Company's segments include Generation, Transmission, Distribution, Telecom, Gas and Other. The Company, through its interests in subsidiaries or jointly controlled entities, is engaged in the activities of the construction and operation of systems for sale of electricity, as well as various fields of energy and telecommunications, for the purpose of commercial operation. Its electric power transmission business consists of transporting power from the facilities where it is generated to points of consumption, distribution networks and Free Consumers. Its distribution operation consists of transfers of electricity from distribution substations to final consumers. It is also engaged in businesses, such as telecommunications, energy solutions consulting, and acquisition, transport and distribution of gas and its subproducts and derivatives.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS MARKET CAP: PASS MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EARNINGS TREND: FAIL EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS YIELD: PASS YIELD: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

For a full detailed analysis using NASDAQ's Guru Analysis tool, click here

GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC (GS) is a large-cap value stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 64% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. is an investment banking, securities and investment management company that provides a range of financial services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The Company operates in four business segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment consists of financial advisory and underwriting. The Institutional Client Services segment makes markets and facilitates client transactions in fixed income, equity, currency and commodity products. The investing and lending activities, which are typically longer-term, include its investing and relationship lending activities across various asset classes, primarily debt securities and loans, public and private equity securities, infrastructure and real estate. The Investment Management segment provides investment and wealth advisory services. As of December 2016, it had offices in over 30 countries.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS MARKET CAP: PASS MARKET CAP: PASS MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EARNINGS TREND: FAIL EARNINGS TREND: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: PASS PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: PASS YIELD: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: FAIL YIELD: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

For a full detailed analysis using NASDAQ's Guru Analysis tool, click here

Since its inception, Validea's strategy based on David Dreman has returned 114.78% vs. 192.79% for the S&P 500. For more details on this strategy, click here

About David Dreman: Dreman's Kemper-Dreman High Return Fund was one of the best-performing mutual funds ever, ranking as the best of 255 funds in its peer groups from 1988 to 1998, according to Lipper Analytical Services. At the time Dreman published Contrarian Investment Strategies: The Next Generation, the fund had been ranked number one in more time periods than any of the 3,175 funds in Lipper's database. In addition to managing money, Dreman is also a longtime Forbes magazine columnist.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.