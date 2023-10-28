Validea David Dreman Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 10/28/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals.

LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC (ADR) (LYG) is a large-cap growth stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 71% to 83% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Lloyds Banking Group plc is a United Kingdom-based financial services provider. The Company provides a range of banking and financial services that is focused primarily on retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial services products to personal customers, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, credit cards, unsecured loans, motor finance and leasing solutions. The Commercial Banking segment serves small and medium businesses, as well as corporate and institutional clients, providing lending, transactional banking, working capital management, debt financing and risk management services. The Insurance, Pensions and Investments segment offers insurance, investment and wealth management products and services. The Company's products and services are offered through brands, including Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland and Scottish Widows.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: PASS PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: PASS

Detailed Analysis of LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC (ADR)

LYG Guru Analysis

LYG Fundamental Analysis

AERCAP HOLDINGS N.V. (AER) is a large-cap value stock in the Rental & Leasing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 57% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: AerCap Holdings N.V. is an Ireland-based company, which is primarily engaged in aviation leasing. The Company provides a range of assets for lease, including narrowbody and widebody aircraft, regional jets, freighters, engines, and helicopters. Its offering includes new and used commercial passenger and cargo aircraft, and helicopters, on operating lease from its existing fleet and order book. In addition, it offers aftermarket components, equipment and services through its materials business and the lease, purchase and financing of spare engines. It also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with all asset services necessary to manage an aircraft, engines and helicopter portfolio. The Company has a portfolio of approximately 1,740 aircraft, over 900 engines and over 300 helicopters, and an order book of more than 400 of in-demand aircraft in the world. The Company serves approximately 300 customers around the world with comprehensive fleet solutions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

Detailed Analysis of AERCAP HOLDINGS N.V.

AER Guru Analysis

AER Fundamental Analysis

David Dreman Portfolio

About David Dreman: Dreman's Kemper-Dreman High Return Fund was one of the best-performing mutual funds ever, ranking as the best of 255 funds in its peer groups from 1988 to 1998, according to Lipper Analytical Services. At the time Dreman published Contrarian Investment Strategies: The Next Generation, the fund had been ranked number one in more time periods than any of the 3,175 funds in Lipper's database. In addition to managing money, Dreman is also a longtime Forbes magazine columnist.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.