Validea David Dreman Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 10/28/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals.

MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC (MPW) is a mid-cap value stock in the Real Estate Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 71% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT), which is engaged in the business of investing in, owning, and leasing healthcare real estate. The Company conducts all of its operations through its subsidiary, MPT Operating Partnership, L.P. The Company acquires and develops healthcare facilities and lease the facilities to healthcare operating companies under long-term net leases. It also makes mortgage loans to healthcare operators collateralized by their real estate assets. In addition, the Company selectively make loans to certain of its operators through its taxable REIT subsidiaries (TRS). The Company have healthcare investments in the United States, Europe, Australia, and South America. The Company's portfolio (including real estate assets in joint ventures) consists of approximately 438 properties leased or loaned to 53 operators, of which three are under development and five were in the form of mortgage loans.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: PASS PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: PASS LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

About David Dreman: Dreman's Kemper-Dreman High Return Fund was one of the best-performing mutual funds ever, ranking as the best of 255 funds in its peer groups from 1988 to 1998, according to Lipper Analytical Services. At the time Dreman published Contrarian Investment Strategies: The Next Generation, the fund had been ranked number one in more time periods than any of the 3,175 funds in Lipper's database. In addition to managing money, Dreman is also a longtime Forbes magazine columnist.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

